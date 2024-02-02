Controversial rapper Shebeshxt allegedly bought a new Golf after surviving a fatal accident in Polokwane

Pictures of his alleged new car are viral on social media, sparking debate about its availability in South Africa

Some users doubt its authenticity, as they claim the specific model is not officially sold in South Africa

Controversial South African rapper Shebeshxt has allegedly bought a new car after surviving a fatal accident in Polokwane on Tuesday. Pictures of the star's alleged new Golf are already making rounds on social media.

Shebeshxt allegedly bought a new car two days after his accident. Image: @TiisetxoSetso and @official.shebeshxt

Shebeshxt's alleged new Golf goes viral on social media

Shebeshxt has been making headlines this week after being involved in a fatal car accident in Polokwane. The star's fans were concerned about his well-being after the news of the accident broke.

Shebe was reportedly rushed to the hospital for routine check-ups, but he reportedly did not suffer any serious injuries. Pictures of a new Golf allegedly belonging to the star have been making rounds on social media.

A fan with the handle, @KabeloMohlah02 sparked a heated debate when he shared the pictures on his X page. The post read:

"Shebeshxt was involved in a car accident 2 days ago and today he bought new wheels Mahloya skhipha."

Mzansi not sure about Shebeshxt's alleged new car

Social media users shared their comments about the viral pictures. many seemed to agree that the type of Gof is still not available in South Africa.

@_Zwoluga said:

"Do we have this golf in South Africa? I thought golf 8 Is not available here."

@molebatsi_nemo added:

"lol, you are being attacked but you are right, VW has never brought the eTSI to Southy and the steering is also on the wrong side."

@Mtshali_Nkanyis wrote:

"This Golf is not available in South Africa so how did he get it."

@GzLibhongo added:

"In S.A we have only the GTI and Golf R for the 8th generation, we don't have the normal golf."

@Tinyiko_F said:

"Nah last I checked VW didn’t bring a TSI to SA on Golf 8, something fishy here."

Shebeshxt takes photos with fans soon after horrible car accident

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial rapper Shebeshxt shocked social media users after taking photos with his fans at the scene of an accident. The star survived a terrible crash in Limpopo on Tuesday afternoon.

Mzansi star Shebeshxt's fans and followers took the chance to take pictures with their favourite star soon after his accident. Briefly News reported that Shebe was involved in a tragic accident close to Goseame Mall in Polokwane.

