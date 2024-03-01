AKA's tweets continue to resonate with Mzansi, even a year after his death, with fans sharing his posts on various topics, including recent events in Braamfontein

Sizwe Dhlomo highlighted AKA's foresight in a tweet from March 2021 about a murder in Braam, which remains relevant

Social media users praised AKA for his outspokenness and speculated humorously about potential future tweets from him

Mzansi now knows that there is an AKA tweet for every situation. From the Bafana Bafana killing it at the AFCON to addressing pressing social issues, Supa Mega always had something to say on his page.

More AKA posts go viral on social media

AKA became a fan favourite for his unapologetic statements and posts. The late rapper always added his voice to all trending issues. A year after his tragic death, fans always share the star's old posts on social media.

Taking to his page, radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo shared one of AKA's accurate throwback post shared on 10 March 2021. In the post, the Fela In Versace hitmaker spoke about a man who was murdered in Bram. Surprising there was another shootout in Bram recently. AKA tweeted:

"Can anyone share details of the person who was killed today in Braam? We keep referring to him as “the guy” or “that person” ... any details yet?"

Reposting the tweet, Sizwe Dhlomo said:

"Kiernan does it again…"

SA reacts to AKA's accurate post

Social media users praised the late rapper for always being outspoken. Many said his posts will always be relatable because he spoke the truth.

@boyboy_0 said:

"Bro just casually tweets from the grave and we letting it slide."

@Ronewa_Mathephe added:

"Talk about an active ancestor "

@AMG_Owner commented:

"AKA may also have a tweet where he reveals who ll win the elections this year this man is immortal "

@Somabhubezi added:

"This actually makes one wonder about the story we are writing for ourselves and what will it all mean when we are no longer here."

Tony Forbes seemingly snubs Bheki Cele at court

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that grieving father Tony Forbes attended the first court appearance of the men linked to the murder of his son Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and seemed like he threw shade at one of the people who have been investigating the slain rapper's case.

Social media has been buzzing after a clip of AKA's father, Tony Forbes, throwing shade at the Minister of Police South Africa, Bheki Cele, in court when he was attending the appearance of the men in connection with his son's murder.

