After the arrests of six suspects, Mzansi peeps unearthed her reading, where she stated that six people were involved

Diva, in her viral Facebook post, also alleged that there is a powerful man behind this senseless killing

A psychic who identifies as Diva on Facebook shared her findings about the murder of Kiernan Jarryd Forbes.

A psychic is said to have correctly predicted the circumstances regarding AKA's murder. Image: @akaworldiwde

Source: Instagram

Psychic Diva shares findings in AKA’s murder

Psychic Medium Diva shared her views and reading regarding the murder of Kiernan Jarryd Forbes. She outlined the circumstances surrounding the murder and who might have had a grudge against the rapper on the Facebook page Unsolved Cases _ Hosted by Psychic Medium Diva.

Diva mentioned that AKA had received previous warnings not to set foot in Durban after the death of his fiance, Anele Tembe. The medium then speculated that it was ordered by someone powerful and who would not be exposed because he is protected.

"The person who ordered the hit is very wealthy, moves in powerful circles, detests AKA and blames him completely for Anele's death. The main person who originally called the hit will not be exposed, he is protected untouchable. Someone else will take the blame and be arrested.

"This will come as a surprise. A female is the one who alerted about AKA and his posts showing where he was. The two shooters are killers, hitmen who received a huge amount of money."

Diva also mentioned that there is something in AKA’s phone that might help solve the case.

Peeps think Diva was spot on

After the arrests of seven suspects, Mzansi peeps unearthed her reading, where she stated the number of people involved.

The X post was shared by @_NokwandaM, who captioned her post:

"Called it."

@CindyMthethwa3 said:

"Yena bandla she never misses."

@Sthabiso__ speculated:

"We all know the powerful man won't get caught."

@MandlakheMkhiz4 said:

"There's another piece I think she deleted on her page where she clearly states that one of AKA's friends will confess years later not now on what happened."

@ChardonnayGhel argued:

"These mediums though. Most of us had this theory mos, why are we all surprised today? & if he was followed from the airport, surely it wasn't social media posts on the day that triggered the hitmen & the 6 people part, Facebook allows one to edit posts..haai."

Swaziland publication leaks court documents

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Times Of eSwatini news publication leaked documents regarding the murder of Kiernan Jarryd Forbes and the suspects who were apprehended in Swaziland.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that AKA’s suspected killers have been arrested in Swaziland.

