The eSwatini Publication leaked documents regarding the murder of Kiernan Jarryd Forbes and the suspects

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that AKA’s suspected killers have been arrested in Swaziland

South Africans lauded the media in eSwatini for reporting on facts as they leaked court papers linked to the case

The Megacy held nothing back when they debated on the leaked court documents regarding Kiernan Jarryd Forbes’ murder case, published by an eSwatini news publication.

eSwatini Publication leaked documents regarding AKA's murder case, sparking a debate online. Image: @akaworldwide

eSwatini publication shares court papers on murder case

The eSwatini Publication called Times Of Eswatini leaked documents compiled by Elaine Harrison, who identified themselves as the Director of Public Prosecutions at the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court of South Africa.

The papers, which were then filed at the Manzini Magistrate Court, state the names of three of the suspects accused of the murder of the late rap icon, AKA.

"In the wake of the arrests of two South African (SA) nationals linked to the murder of SA rapper AKA, our story remains unchanged. The contents of our story are based on an application for provisional arrest filed by the KZN Division of the High Court's," the publication posted.

SAPS confirms arrests, says AKA was the target

The South African Police Service (SAPS) shared in a press conference that AKA’s suspected killers have been arrested in Swaziland. The two suspects were hiding in a house, and the others were arrested in the previous months.

Police minister Bheki Cele, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola conducted a press conference confirming the arrests, saying AKA was followed by a grey Polo from the airport to his hotel room and then to Wish on Florida road in Durban.

Of the arrested is also the alleged mastermind behind the murder, the shooters as well as the 'watchers'.

Mzansi applauds the Times Of Eswatini team

South Africans praised the media in eSwatini for their accurate reporting on leaked court papers related to the case.

@Ayola_M shared:

"Alufakwa eSwatini (They take no nonsense). There is law and order mos."

@Top_Black_Goat asked:

"Drop all files, where are 13 and 14?"

@kubayi99 added:

"In SA we only wish for such journalism. Our journalists get their news from social media platforms."

@Mdu_30 lauded:

"Evidence-based journalism, super stuff."

@niphoshibz exclaimed:

"Best Journalism ever!!!!"

@Mata_Andile asked:

"Can Eswatini Saps also investigate the Senzo Meyiwa matter."

Killers allegedly paid R800K for AKA's murder

In a previous report from Briefly News, the eSwatini news publication reported that the killers were allegedly paid R800K to carry out the hit on AKA.

During the press conference, the SAPS shared that they were not at liberty to share the amount as it is all part of an ongoing investigation.

