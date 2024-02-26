The South African Police Service is said to have debunked the reports about AKA's murder

This after the rapper's alleged assailants were said to have been captured in Eswatini

The SAPS revealed that the suspects were unrelated to AKA's murder and further frustrated the late rapper's supporters

The South African Police Service shot down recent reports that the suspects in AKA's murder were arrested. Images: akaworldwide

It appears that the fight for justice in AKA's murder will be a long and gruelling one. Over a year since the rapper tragically lost his life, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has again assured the public that his case is being handled and refuted the claims that suspects were captured.

SAPS shoots down media reports on AKA's murder

As previously reported by the Times of Eswatini, the suspects in AKA's murderers were allegedly captured in Eswatini after fleeing from KwaZulu-Natal.

According to several screenshots shared by Twitter (X) user ZANewsFlash, the KZN police have debunked the rumours, stating that the men captured are unrelated to AKA's killing.

Furthermore, the statement revealed that the investigation into the Congratulate rapper and Tibz's murders was at a sensitive stage and needed to be handled with meticulous care:

"Any development in the case will be timeously communicated with the concerned families first, and then the public, through the media, will be informed of the developments.

"The AKA'and Tibs' murder case is a complex one where tons of evidential information still needs to be analysed and processed. This is a prosecution-led investigation."

What you need to know about AKA's murder

Mzansi weighs in on SAPS' statement

Netizens are concerned about the AKA murder investigation, where many have lost hope that the rapper's family and friends will get justice:

cozmino_ claimed:

"I think this case is far from being solved."

stiffkunene asked:

"So AKA, the biggest artist to ever come out of this country, is now becoming another Meyiwa-type statistic?"

RRulph asked:

"Who is fooling who here?"

realnorma_kay said:

"Mxm, we all know who killed AKA, stop playing."

Ntsundu_ posted:

"They will make every effort to appear effective."

NthabieMothibe concluded:

"In conclusion, SA police are useless."

