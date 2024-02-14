Nasty C recently turned a year older and thanked his supporters for the birthday wishes

The now 27-year-old rapper took the time to also pay tribute to his mom and AKA in his birthday post

Fans showed love to Ivyson and wished him well on the New Year

Nasty C paid his respects to his late mom and AKA on his birthday. Images: nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Nasty C celebrated his birthday with a thank-you message to his supporters. The rapper showed love to his fans as well as his mom, whose birthday was a day before his. The Endless hitmaker also paid his respects to AKA on the first anniversary of his death.

Nasty C sends love on his birthday

Nasty C turned a year older and received tonnes of birthday love from fans and industry mates alike. Having turned 27 on 11 February 2024, the Crazy Crazy rapper showed love to his supporters for all the birthday wishes.

Taking to his Instagram page, Nasty thanked the Ivyson army for the sweet messages. The rapper went on to reveal that he had a bittersweet birthday weekend, considering that amid the celebrations, he was also grieving.

Nasty C's late mother, Ivy, would have celebrated her birthday on 10 February, which was also the first anniversary of AKA's tragic passing.

Nasty received a double blow on the day but soldiered on with the help of his loved ones:

"Thank you for wishing my mom a happy birthday. It was a very emotional day for me; it was a little bittersweet.

"My Price City mixtape also turned nine years old, that was also bittersweet because one of the people that I looked up to and played it for passed away on 10 February a year ago. It was an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least.

"I spoke with my sister, who gave me some uplifting words to deal with the emotions that come with that day. Rest in peace to Mama Ivy, rest in peace to AKA."

Mzansi shows love to Nasty C

Fans and followers sent love and more sweet birthday messages to Nasty C:

South African DJ/ presenter, DJ Switch showed love:

"Happy birthday, bro. More life, keep going!"

mercedesbenzsa wrote:

"Happy birthday."

thee_unwanted_niiqqv said:

"Hope you had a great day, big dawg."

donawon showed love to Nasty C:

"Happy birthday, my broski."

lunmctik was stunned:

"To think this guy dropped Strings and Bling at 21 is still crazy."

thirsty__h posted:

"It feels like yesterday when I heard Hell Naw for the first time. I can't wait to experience more of Nasty C's greatness."

ntando_thabede responded:

"Happy birthday to the coolest."

