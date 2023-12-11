Nasty C is embracing parenthood and his dad bod but his weight gain caused a bit of a stir

The rapper posted a picture on stage showing just how much he's put on and left tongues wagging

Netizens can't believe how much weight Nasty's gained but still showed love to the Bad Hair rapper

Netizens were startled and trolled Nasty C after he showed off his bigger body in a performance photo. Images: nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Nasty C recently startled fans with his weight gain. The Crazy Crazy rapper posted a photo while performing on stage where his belly and thighs were visibly bigger. But being the good sport that he is, Nasty joined in on the trolling. Even Sammie Heavens poked innocent fun at her boo.

Nasty C shows off weight gain

Nasty C has been enjoying parenthood so much that he even picked up some baby weight. The rapper recently showed off and embraced his dad bod after just months of welcoming baby Oliver with his long-term girlfriend, Sammie Heavens.

Now it looks like the Endless hitmaker is enjoying his new body after sharing a performance photo in shorts and a T-shirt, showing off his bigger frame:

"Cassper Novest lost weight. I found it."

The rapper recently closed off the African Throne tour with Cassper Nyovest and took some time off to relax before his December 2023 shows, including his performance on the opening day of the Hey Neighbour concert.

Mzansi reacts to Nasty C's weight gain

Netizens joked with Nasty C about his new body while still showing him love:

The rapper's girlfriend, sammieheavens, quoted his lyric:

"Nice ting with the hips and the curves."

South African actress, zenandemfenyana said:

"Dad bod."

Influencer/ photographer, thickleeyonce complimented:

"You play too much, lmao!!! You were so amazing on stage today at Hey Neighbour!"

desvne_ wrote:

"Haibo this man been eating Oliver's Purity!"

thabang_atm20 joked:

"This is not the Nasty C we ordered!"

irvin.dube_ said:

"Activated timer body."

Nasty C compares hip hop to Amapiano and Afrobeats

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Nasty C claiming that Amapiano and Afrobeats are way better than hip hop.

Nasty compared various elements of production between the genres, where he stated that hip hop lacked creativity and didn't last as long as the other genres.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News