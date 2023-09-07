Nasty C just welcomed his son Oliver with long-term girlfriend, Sammie Heavens

The rapper shared a video showing off his new "dad bod" and hilariously resiting self-love affirmations to himself in the mirror

Nasty C is gearing up to release his highly anticipated album I Love It Here and is excited to give his fans what they've been waiting for

Nasty C is embracing fatherhood by loving his new 'dad bod' through self-love affirmations. Images: nasty_csa

Nasty C is enjoying his new body and decided to show it off to the world. The rapper recorded a video of himself standing in front of the mirror while reciting self-love affirmations. Nasty is preparing for the release of his upcoming album I Love It Here and recently revealed the project's cover art.

Nasty C resites self-love affirmations

Nasty C is embracing his new body after putting on a bit of weight. The new dad has been enjoying his role since welcoming baby Oliver a few weeks ago with his girlfriend, Sammie Heavens.

"Thank you Oliver #ProsperInPeace #ILoveItHere"

"I'm a strong black man, a strong father. This doesn't make me insecure at all. It makes me confident."

Fans hype up Nasty C

Mzansi hyped Nasty C up about his new body and joked about his self-love affirmations:

blaqbonez said:

"Love your confidence bro. awesome tummy!"

nanichehore commented:

"Are you trying to convince Oliver or yourself."

asy_mditch responded:

"That confident pose is killing me."

princess_natasha_chansa posted:

"'Confident “ at the end sent me!"

kuro._.smile added:

"Nasty C, C stands for calories!"

tendaisiandwa said:

"Six packs are overrated anyways."

hatiperi commented:

"You are comforting yourself bro."

niftyboi_ responded:

"Yassss king, don’t let anyone make you feel less of yourself. You got this!"

tendaisiandwa posted:

"That confident pose >>>."

crazee_jerk added:

"Yo, the hand on the hip in the end."

nestworldwide said:

"Brody almost got emotional."

Nasty C expresses anxiety over upcoming album

Briefly News recently revealed Nasty C opening up about his nervousness about releasing his album.

The rapper is currently travelling across Africa with Cassper Nyovest for their African Throne tour and will be releasing his album on 15 September.

The publication also revealed Nasty C being enlisted in the star-studded Hey Neighbour concert happening in December 2023.

