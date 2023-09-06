We are just over a week ahead of the release of Nasty C's album and he has revealed his album's cover art and title

Nasty C recently teased the title of his anticipated album but is back to confirm that his project is called I Love It Here

The Bad Hair rapper also revealed a screenshot of a song from the project that features Griselda Records rapper, Benny the Butcher, titled Prosper In Peace

Nasty C has finally shared the cover art for his upcoming album, 'I Love It Here', and revealed a feature by Benny the Butcher. Images: nasty_csa

Nasty C has officially revealed the art cover and title for his upcoming album, I Love It Here. The rapper recently disclosed his wishes to have his girlfriend and newborn son on the cover of his project, which came to fruition.

I Love It Here sports a feature from Benny the Butcher in Prosper In Peace.

Nasty C reveals album cover and title

Taking to his Instagram page, Nasty C wished his followers a good morning by sharing his album cover.

"TOP OF THE MORNING! My new album 'I Love It Here' drops in 9 days!"

The title, I Love It Here, was teased recently, where Nasty had fans debunk his scripted 3-D images.

Nasty C also revealed that his song with Benny the Butcher, Prosper In Peace, is out for streaming. The Griselda Records rapper expressed his excitement over their collaboration:

"We went crazy!"

Fans amped for I Love It Here

Mzansi is going crazy at the announcement and sharing their excitement over the album dropping in nine days:

sammieheavens said:

"I love it here."

priddy_ugly commented:

"Fire bro, come congratulations!"

pearlthusi responded:

"Artist!"

getbenny posted:

"We went crazy."

officiallynanette added:

"LETS GOOOOOOOO! THIS COVER IS SO SICK !!!!!!"

kidxsa said:

"Stunning!!!"

_bxbygirlxy_ posted:

"The cover is just tew cute!"

jiggy_rsa responded:

"This is such is beautiful cover dude!"

tendaisiandwa commented:

"It’s soooo perfect!"

j.0._y added:

"The details in the background!! Omg!"

slikouronlife revealed:

"Heard the album and boy oh boy, I was in my emotions. Can’t wait for everyone to hear it. Too much!"

mashbeatz_twc said:

"I LOVE IT HERE!"

