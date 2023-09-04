Nadia Nakai is finally giving her fans, affectionately known as the Bragga Brigade the content they signed up for

The rapper had the streets buzzing when she announced that she is dropping a new track titled Back In and the music video on Friday 8 September

Fans said they love seeing their favourite female rapper going back to do what she does best

Nadia Nakai's fans are in for a treat this September as the rapper is set to finally drop new music. Bragga shared the release date of her new hit, and the countdown has already started.

Nadia Nakai has shared the release date for her new song 'Back In'. Image: @nadianakai

Nadia Nakai shares release date for new song

South African hip-hop lovers have been begging their fav Nadia Nakai to drop new music. It looks like the More Drugs rapper finally heeded the call as she announced the date for her new song's release.

Taking to her Instagram page, Bragga shared all the details including the song name, cover and release date. That's not all, she also revealed that fans can look forward to the visuals. She wrote:

"My NEW SINGLE “BACK IN” and the MUSIC VIDEO drops this Friday the 8TH!!!! "

Nadia Nakai's fans can't wait for Back In

As expected, the rapper's legion of fans affectionately known as the Bragga Brigade were ginning from ear to ear after hearing the good news. Many said they can't wait for the award-winning star to drop the new music.

@abrooklynwinter said:

"Back on your businessss!! "

@justkiingza added:

"This is the Bragga I know!!! let’s get back to that trap shiiiiii!!!"

@i_am_thrasher noted:

"BRAGGA TO THE WORLD "

@nandim_k commented:

"BRAGGA LETS GET IT "

