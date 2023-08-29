Nasty C is expected to release his anticipated album in a little over two weeks and is as excited as his fans

The rapper recently shared 3-D images with emojis alluding to his album cover and had fans guessing what they meant

Nasty also expressed his concern over the events happening before his album arrives, saying they give him anxiety

Nasty C left fans guessing over his album hint with 3-D emojis, saying it's not the cover art but is very close. Images: nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Nasty C is gearing up to release his highly anticipated album and is amped for fans to hear it. The rapper shared 3-D illustrations with emojis hinting at the album and asked his fans to guess what the symbols meant.

Nasty C also mentioned his anxiety over the events leading up to his album release, saying he wishes he could speed up time.

Nasty C teases a possible album cover

Nasty C posted three 3-D illustrations of emojis, saying the image isn't the album cover art but hints at it a lot.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The album is expected to drop on 15 September and Nasty C has released a few songs as well as announce a tour leading up to the project's arrival.

The images have the eye, heart and pin emojis, possibly meaning "I love it here," but the rapper had fans guess the meaning to see if they could get it right.

"THIS IS NOT THE COVER BTW, but it definitely hints to it a lot. If you can guess, leave a comment. See you on the 15th!"

In his post, Nasty C also opened up about feeling anxious over the events leading up to his album release.

"I wish I could fast forward to the 15th of September already. All these events leading up to the album release are making me anxious!"

The rapper appears to have underestimated his busy schedule. After welcoming his baby boy, Nasty C is back on the road promoting his upcoming tour with Cassper Nyovest.

His album has generated a large amount of hype, which, combined with fans' excitement over his upcoming shows, may be causing the rapper to feel uneasy.

Fans unpack Nasty C's hints

Fans wasted no time and jumped into the comments to try their luck and see if they could guess correctly, though Nasty neither confirmed nor denied.

okayswisher commented:

"I can’t guess, I will just SEE YOU ON THE 15th!"

usnenhlanhla_nzama said:

"Ivyson loves pops?"

6lingg responded:

"I love it here."

_bxbygirlxy_ said:

"I Love it Here #ILIH."

godfadayekasi posted:

"Khipha iAlbum Mapholoba sibe sidlala eyimotweni musani ukuyenza lento!"

mccaro_official added:

"Has something to do with the baby."

therealnigist joked:

"I also love lollipops."

penelope_sambo said:

"'I love being a pops' since you just became a father."

pearlthusi posted:

"I can guess!"

dj_killamo

"My eyes love the location?"

junior_mungwe guessed:

"The eye is for Ivyson which symbolises you and your fanbase, the heart is for the people that you love. The lollipop or pinned location symbolises the journey, how far you have come."

Nasty C gears up for the African Throne tour

Briefly News revealed Nasty and Cassper Nyovest's plans for their tour as well as what inspired the concept.

The rappers have already begun promoting the tour and fans are excited over getting to see the two African hip hop heavyweights share a stage.

The publication also shared Nasty C's and what fans can expect from the project.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News