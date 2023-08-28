The Kolisi family has been adjusting to their new life in Paris for a week after leaving Mzansi

They have had some highlights, such as bonding with Siya in London and hosting a fundraiser for their foundation

Rachel shared that they have also had some challenges, such as adjusting to a new language and culture

It's been a week since the Kolisi fam packed their bags and moved to Paris.

The Kolisi family has had an eventful first week of living in Paris. Image: @rachelkolisi/TikTok

Source: Instagram

Rachel shared an update on her Instagram about the highs and the lows of the big transition with the main highlights being getting to bond with her rugby star hubby Siya in London last week and hosting their first Kolisi Foundation UK fundraiser.

She also shared that their little ones will be preparing for school as Nic goes to year four (Grade 4) and Kez into year 1 (Grade 1).

Rachel shares the pains of relocating to a foreign country

"I had to drive Nic to the doctor in the city today (pretty much everything is closed on a Sunday). Feeling a bit more confident behind the wheel but still take plenty of wrong turns.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"I did a grocery shop yesterday; I already hate shopping but shopping when everything is in a different language is a whole other level of exhausting! I’ve started doing some French lessons on an app @duolingo until we’re a little more settled and I can figure out actual classes," Rachel shared.

The mom of two is also considering a trip to Disney World to celebrate Nic's birthday.

On a damper note, Rachel shared that she and the kids experience waves of sadness and fear as they adjust to the new environment.

"But we try to remind each other of all there is to look forward to, and being busy does help."

South Africans react with comforting messages

Rachel's followers appreciated her update and genuine post as they responded with love and comforting words.

lesego_tlhabi commented:

❤️❤️ You’re doing well. And we love reading the essays. Some of us can relate, and it makes us feel not alone

ceepee50 said:

"Rachel, you will all be fine... can't imagine how your teenage bestie is doing without you all. Hugs, and it does get better❤️."

vimbai_masiyiwa said:

"Always here to support ❤️."

cannonballblonde responded:

"Moving countries is HARD, give yourself plenty of grace ❤️."

racing92 replied:

"Welcome Rachel ❤️."

first_apogee_2021 commented:

"Disney will be nice."

"Together again": Siya Kolisi finally joins up with the family in London after a few weeks apart

In another story, Briefly News reported that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has finally joined the rest of his family in London, England, after the family made the big move abroad.

According to TimesLive, the move comes after Kolisi joined Racing 92 in Paris earlier this year.

In an Instagram post, Siya is seen all smiles with his wifey Rachel and their two children in a cute family photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News