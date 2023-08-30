Two besties shared a fun TikTok video of their two-man braai showcasing what they did throughout the night

The video showed a host of activities that happened throughout the night and how the evening ended on a high note

Mzansi people were impressed by the best friends' unique bond and how staying at home can be better than being out in the streets

Best friends capture their evening of braaing in a video. Images: @ohsmallstuff/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Two best friends recently took TikTok by storm with their two-man braai video.

Video of besties braaing trend

The sizzling moments they shared while grilling up a storm have captured the hearts of Mzansi. The video on @ohsmallstuff TikTok page showed the joy of simplicity and being with someone you can have fun with no matter the occasion. It garnered thousands of likes and over 300K views in just a day.

The women showed how calm they felt and did things they enjoyed together, simply having a good time with each other.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amazed by besties' night

Mzansi people couldn't help but join in the celebration of this heartwarming 2-Man Braai, proving that the moments shared with friends are sometimes all the therapy you need.

The video inspired peeps, and many flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Whoo Ooh says:

"I prefer this over a nightclub with lots of friends."

Alyndale Machethe shared:

"That plate?! Also, everything about this braai is so wholesome."

@enosmatheus commented:

"I will find myself dressing up after eating 'cause I least need to finish it off at the club. Y'all have discipline, I swear."

@mom said:

"@loxido, we need to cook together. The thing we are going make was never made before."

@gracec30 shared:

"@judithshambana, why is this so us, especially the dance by the door? Mungulu."

