A Korean woman on TikTok posted a funny video of her trying to test her boyfriend's knowledge of her mother-tongue

The Pretoria bae is seen at different moments being sprayed with water if he is unable to answer a question the lady asks in Korean

South Africans were actually really impressed by the man's knowledge of the Asian language

A Korean woman puts her Pretoria boyfriend's language skills in her home language to the test in a cute video. Images: eodumkim/TikTok.

A Korean woman who relocated to South Africa with her boyfriend shared a playful video on TikTok of how they help each other learn their languages.

Korean woman's test video

The video offered a glimpse into their unique approach to language learning and how they are bridging their cultural differences. On her TikTok page, Eodum Chan Kim tests her partner in Korean at random moments, catching him off guard.

The playful yet effective way method proved to be effective. In the video, they exchange questions, giggles, and even a few friendly challenges, all while demonstrating a beautiful bond.

Watch the video below:

SA react to cute TikTok couple

The video has warmed the hearts of people, serving as an inspiration for embracing diversity and building connections in a world that often focuses on differences.

Netizens from across South Africa flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts:

@Waheeda Subjoo joked:

"Scared in pretorian."

@Shottie shared:

"Bro brought the dog into it."

@Shannenbear2 said:

"It's the liefie for me."

Tola_D praised:

"Wow, the boyfriend did well!"

@RACE-Rocket commented:

"At least he's wearing a great shirt ...YNWA."

@Garf laughed:

"LIEFIE LIEFIE" so loving yet so scary"

@ntlez_21 shared:

"He actually did better than you on the Afrikaans part."

@youniqueart said:

"Actually, I didn't do bad lmao, but it's a hilarious technique to learn."

@Whatever commented:

"I love how he and you do the new in the language. You in Afrikaans and he in Korean."

Cape Town couple's language barrier

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that an interracial couple has been trending for sharing a cute video of not understanding each other because of their languages.

The couple staying in Cape Town chronicles their love and the moments they share in their lives.

Netizens loved how long it took for them to understand each other, but eventually, they figured it out.

