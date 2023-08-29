A young SA woman took to social media to share a video of how her mother once made her famous

The footage posted on TikTok shows how she was featured as one of the children in a Bakers Biscuits advert

Her online friends reacted with sweet and funny commentary online, with others inquiring about the biscuit recipes

A young woman had social media users awestruck after sharing that she was one of the children in an old Bakers biscuits advert.

Mzansi woman shares how she featured in popular biscuit advert

A TikTok video posted by @callmeleyds shows her revealing how her mother made her famous by getting to feature as one of the cute children baking large biscuits in the popular choice assorted commercial.

Watch the video below:

Bakers Limited, commonly known as Bakers, is a South African company that produces various savoury and sweet biscuits. Bakers is part of National Brands Limited, an FMCG company subsidiary of South African holding company AVI Limited.

South Africans react to the woman's 15 minutes of fame

Many netizens responded with funny and sweet comments when they realised how grown up @callmeleyds was since the advert first aired on Mzansi TV screens.

@KG $ commented:

"Once upon a time, I was jealous of you and your friends."

@Thembelihle A. Zwane replied:

"Haibo Choice Assorted."

@Thobeka Mkhize said:

"I just got one question - WHERE THE BISCUITS THAT BIG FR ??? ."

@KAMO GELO.‍♀️ replied:

"Now tell us, is that how the biscuits are actually made??."

@Tshegofatso commented:

"Bathong, filled with chocolate or a strawberry whirl or two."

@NM reacted:

"Bathong Christmas ukhulile."

@ma_ndabezitha wrote:

“ Who can make a biscuit specially for you ❤️❤️❤️."

