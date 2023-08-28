A teacher in South Africa has gone viral for his playful spirit after sharing a video of him bonding with his pupils over a game of jump rope

A TikTok video shows the teacher's pupils watching him closely as he jumps rope with impressive skill

South Africans have reacted to the video with fun and sweet comments, praising the teacher for his dedication and creativity

A teacher left South Africans in awe of his playful spirit after sharing a video of him bonding with his pupils over a game of jump rope.

Pupils cheer on teacher as he jumps rope with impressive skill.

Teacher shows off amazing jump rope abilities

A video posted by @stebana_172 shows him jumping rope with impressive skill, with his pupils watching him closely.

"Learners of today are very lucky to have teachers like us❤️," the teacher captioned the post.

Having a passionate and dedicated teacher can make a big difference in a pupil's educational experience. Passionate teachers are excited about their subject matter and eager to share their knowledge with students. They are also more likely to be creative and innovative in their teaching methods, which can make learning more engaging and interesting for students

South Africans react to the video with fun and sweet comments

Many Mzansi netizens were entertained by the teacher's playful spirit and responded with positive comments.

bintang kecil wrote:

"Kodwa lothisha ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Hayley Manare said:

"Because we just kids with pay slips ."

Mapie Mpofana wrote:

"Lapho angaz nokuyenza leee."

LaReed_1203 commented:

"You are bringing back childhood memories."

malebo said:

"Young teachers are doing the most."

queenledwaba said:

"That's why children getting bored during school holidays ."

stebana_172 commented:

"Kids of today are very lucky to have teachers like us. Phela back in our days nkabe Mmisi a itse fusek tlisang masepa ao ha le bone skolo se tswile ."

