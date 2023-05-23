A sweet video of an educator looking friendly had many people gushing as he sat next to one of his students

The TikTok was a viral hit as the students did the most to connect to their teacher, who was welcoming

Online users were touched as they saw how close the educator seemed to be his student, who clearly adores him

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A teacher from Shangri-La Academy, Mr Mashabela, went viral. The man sat next to one of his pupils, who looked like he needed a hug.

A Shangri-La Academy educator was a hit on TikTok as he showed kindness to a student. Image

Source: TikTok

Peeps were moved as they watched the interaction between them. TikTok viewers couldn't get enough of how kind he seemed, and some realised he was Elaine's choir teacher

SA school teacher in Kempton Park comforts student

A video by @___c.ur.vy___ of Shangri-La Academdy's choirmaster went viral. The staff member sat with a student leaning on his shoulder. The kid went in for an even bigger hug, and Mr Mashabela happily obliged. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Shangri-La Academy's choir master received lots of love

The video got lots of attention, and one person noticed that the man was Elaine, the singer's choir teacher, Mr Mashabela. Before Elaine became a world-renowned R nB singer, she took part in the school choir and won in 2014, and she won a gold medal at the 8th World Choir Games in Riga,

Latvia commented:

"Others who recognised Mr Mashabela said he was one of the best teachers ever."

Nicolette Kego commented:

"Our generation being theteachers we neededed highscool "

Italiabonita commented:

"Bless that manI just know he has the purest heart."

Sinathi Yolanda commented:

"Oh when he hugged him."

Chelles_qt commented:

"The teacher might be the father figure this boy might not have in his life."

Itumeleng commented:

"The South Africa we ordered "

Handsome teacher's Myztro dance challenge charms Mzansi ladies

Briefly News previously reported that another teacher joined others in doing the Myztro dance challenge. This time it's a Curro Afrikaans teacher who had many applauding him.

The video was a hit as it got thousands of likes. Peeps were filled with compliments for the young man.

Teachers dancing with students always have Mzansi entertained. Many women commented, asking for the teacher's handle because he is good-looking. Some said the teacher resembled Christiano Ronaldo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News