Mzansi's favourite dancing teacher was at it again, and this time she showed some wholesome love to her caring hubby

Mrs Bullock went viral because of her video dancing with her students to amapiano outside of class

South Africans were overwhelmingly happy to see the vibey educator, and some referred to her as the coolest teacher

Mzansi's fav dancing teacher is on a roll these days, and this time around, the lit educator showed some wholesome love to her hubby.

SA's new fav teacher showed love to her hubby in a cute video, with Mzansi peeps in their feels. Images: Mrs Bullock/ TikTok

Source: UGC

deemrsbee became an overnight sensation for dancing with her students to a vibey amapiano tune. This time around, she uses her infectious movements to celebrate her loving marriage to her husband in a sweet TikTok video.

The virality of her dancing with students is no understatement. In the true definition of "overnight sensation", Mrs Bullock has amassed over 1 million likes on TikTok and gained over 180 followers on the platform, posting clips of her jamming to SA bops.

In another cute clip, the delightful teacher showed off how her husband matches her zany energy. The TikTok also received a positive reception from peeps who wished they could experience the same things as her.

Mzansi peeps had nothing but love to show to the sensational educator. See the comments below:

Miya Princess said:

"You are that cool teacher, moc??? "

lesegosets mentioned:

"Bathong, cool teacher We see ya "

Daisy commented:

"Very True, I'm divorced & giving love another chance."

#da_breej shared:

"Exactly! Some of us a happily married "

Aurora posted:

"Not me seeing this video after I've seen your dancing video on Facebook ❤️❤️"

shauntelle303 said:

"Whatever you said in your prayers to get that man... In Gods name, I say the same Amen "

loveelephant112 mentioned:

"Give me the Muthi you used... Or at least the shop you bought him at... I also want one."

user424753125206 commented:

"Marry him again... He is the one."

