A video of two passengers in a taxi arguing with each other has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows one woman trying to pay her fare as the other gets very annoyed with her and starts a quarrel

The pair go on to involve the taxi driver in their argument, leaving many cyber citizens laughing out loud

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Many South Africans know that taxi rides can be quite interesting, especially when commuting with colourful characters and personalities.

Two ladies had a go at each other in a taxi leaving Mzansi netizens laughing out loud. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A video posted by Twitter user @kulanicool perfectly portrays some of the comical drama that can happen when passengers clash while en route to their destination.

In the video, a woman is seen patting another lady sitting in the seat in front of her to give her a R20 note. The woman holding the cash asks the lady to take the money as she wants to pay for her fare. However, the lady appears very annoyed as she reprimands the woman for hurting her.

The two have a back-and-forth as they exchange mean, yet hilarious words to each other and even involve the taxi driver, who also throws in his own drama in the mix.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out the hilarious clip below:

While many netizens were amused by the incident, many couldn’t help but point out that the whole thing looked staged.

@NubianSen wrote:

“Yoh this driver is dramatic ,”

@makho_v responded:

"People who have problems will give other people their problems". Please tell me I got .”

@TrevorSmithSnr remarked:

“Staged this one.”

@brian_lungani reacted:

“Ey bafethu kumnandi ema texini yaz .”

@Thabotee05 said:

“It is staged...how did the person get the time to take the video at the exact moment .”

@SesaphiLuphondo replied:

“Visual representation of having a bad day.”

@Okuhlehle93 commented:

“Bhuti driver.”

@Mictossela replied:

“But nabantu abafuna kudluliselwa baqhwebana kabuhlungu instead umuntu cele ungidlulisela engakuthinti cz ngyakuzwa nje.”

Lady plays prank in taxi and claims she’s driving a GTI

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a woman pulling a hilarious prank on passengers in a taxi had SA in stitches.

In the video, a woman was having a conversation on her cellphone. The taxi is packed with passengers who are all listening in on the conversation.

The woman goes on to tell the person on the phone she's too busy to talk at present. The hilarious clip shared by @LeekhupaZA on Twitter cracked up not only the passengers onboard but netizens as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News