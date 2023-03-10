A young school teacher became a viral sensation after she was seen having fun with school children

The energetic woman played a skipping rope game during break with a few pupils as other students watched

Netizens enjoyed the cute interaction at the Mzansi school, and the TikTok video of the fun teacher went viral

A school skipped rope with her pupils during break and the video went viral. Image: @lungymaziya

Source: TikTok

A cool teacher connected with her students by playing a skipping rope game. The woman went beyond the call of duty to show her school children that she could relate to them beyond the classroom.

Female school teacher posts viral video playing with her students

The youthful educator posted the TikTok on her page and looked like she was having the time of her life. She can be seen in the video taking off her shoes and showing off her jumping rope skills in the school's parking lot. The children looked in wonder from close by as they tried to process the rare sighting.

Watch the TikTok video of the energetic teacher below:

TikTokkers discuss the young teacher playing with her students

People talked about new-age school teachers in the comments section. Many said it was refreshing to see down-to-earth teachers that fully take an interest in their students' lives.

@mamgazi_02 posted:

"In love with the new generation of teachers ."

@noncebaZulwayo wrote:

"When she took off her shoes to play properly. I love you, teacher. "

@vuuu68 commented:

"Yes, Miss. You can fight about homework and everything. But they are always your children."

@liliannyantika added:

"That's what we call a healthy relationship for both teachers and students."

@mookgolebaka mentioned:

"These kids are blessed to have such kind teachers.❤️"

@sweet_xesibe1 posted:

"I love these teachers man. Our kids enjoy going to school because yall make it enjoyable to be there."

@mmabathoprecious0 stated:

"Trust me you made their day."

@marshmallow8d23 wrote:

"Me with the children every day."

