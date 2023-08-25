Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has finally joined his family in London after the family moved abroad earlier this year

The move comes after Kolisi joined Racing 92 in Paris, which will give him more time with his family

Kolisi shared that he is grateful for the opportunity to join Racing 92 and for the support of his family

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has finally joined the rest of his family in London, England, after the family made the big move abroad.

Siya Kolisi is finally reunited with his family abroad. Image: @siyakolisi/Instagram

Source: TikTok

According to TimesLive, the move comes after Kolisi joined Racing 92 in Paris earlier this year.

Sweet post shows the Kolisis reunited

In an Instagram post, Siya is seen all smiles with his wifey Rachel and their two children in a cute family photo. He simply captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"❤️ together again."

Siya earlier shared that he was grateful for the opportunity to join Racing 92 and that it would give him more time with his family.

“Rachel and the kids have sacrificed so much through my career, and I am immeasurably grateful for this. The move to Racing 92 will enable me to spend more time with my family, which is something that I have longed for. And this prospect certainly played a significant part in my decision making,” he said in a statement according to The Kolisi Foundation.

South Africans react with adoration to reunited Kolisi fam

mpoomy_ledwaba said:

"."

murrayinmadrid commented:

"❤️Awesome to have the family together. Best wishes for tomorrow's game will be some atmosphere at Twickenham."

samleighlarsen responded:

"Yay!! Happy hearts ♥️."

lungisahaai replied:

"Daddy's Kideos!"

nadagontsana commented:

"Been checking Rachel post ke sana for this...❤️usapho(in your voice)."

salomecogill replied:

"Happiness❤️. Siya, your kids look just like you."

Rachel Kolisi shares her family’s first days in Paris

In another story, Briefly News reported that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's beau, Rachel Kolisi, gave insight into her family's first few days in Paris.

She shared exciting snaps and a video of her family adjusting, and netizens were excited to see the Kolisis finally settling in the city of love.

Rachel Kolisi told the story in different posts, which show how she and her family are finding life in France. The first post is a series of pictures which show the family enjoying food while unpacking their massive luggage and resting after a long journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News