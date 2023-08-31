Cassper Nyovest has been hinting at the release of his upcoming seventh studio album Solomon for months now

Among the many bangers on the rapper's body of work is his collaboration with Maglera Doe Boy named 018

A video of the stars performing the hit song has divided Mzansi hip-hop lovers as some are saying they are not feeling the performance

Cassper Nyovest's fans have shared mixed reactions to a viral video of his performance alongside Maglera Doe Boy.

Cassper Nyovest and Maglera DoeBoy's recent performance received lukewarm responses from Mzansi. Image: @casspernyovest and @magleradoeboy

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest and Maglera perform their hit 018

South Africans have been waiting for Cassper Nyovest to drop his highly-anticipated album, Solomon. The star has been hinting that it's a work of art with bangers, including his song with Maglera Doe Boy.

Mufasa who recently revealed that they are working on the visuals for 018 caused a buzz when he performed the song alongside Maglera.

A video shared on Twitter by a user with the handle @Lord_4D, showed the stars performing their upcoming hit in the fully packed venue, but it seems fans were not really feeling it.

Mixed reactions trail Cassper and Maglera's performance

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's performance. Some said the song was not giving, while others hyped Maglera for his performance.

@SciTheComedist said:

"It's a no from me."

@DjManimo commented:

"I rather listen to Burna Boy remixing every f*cking Fela Kuti song"

@MONGZAR_ added:

"I see three people hyping them, the rest are minding their business "

@Menzi__Nxumalo commented:

"Your caption is misleading a bit... Speak about Cassper's revival without mentioning Maglera as a cheat code. It reads as if he is reviving the game by introducing a cheat code. Maglera is a solid artist who can stand on his own."

@uThaboNje added:

"Forget it, this is not even a slight to Cass, drill will never work in SA. All I heard was Pop Smoke."

