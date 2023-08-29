Big Xhosa is overwhelmed with gratitude to Big Zulu for bringing him out to perform their new song, My Ex

The rappers recently came together to record an ode to past lovers and reunited on stage to tease fans with the unreleased song

Big Xhosa's followers congratulated him for the performance, encouraging him to keep going

Big Xhosa thanked Big Zulu for bringing him on stage to perform their unreleased song, 'My Ex'. Images: bigxhosa_.

Big Zulu and Big Xhosa recently shared a stage to perform their unreleased song, My Ex. The song was long overdue since Big Xhosa asked Big Zulu for a feature that only came to pass years later. The rappers performed their anticipated song to a highly enthusiastic crowd.

Big Xhosa and Big Zulu perform their unreleased song

Big Xhosa recently joined one of his idols, Big Zulu, on stage to perform their upcoming song, My Ex. The duo came together during Big Zulu and Sjava's packed Carnival City show where the crowd welcomed Big Xhosa with enthusiasm.

The Ninyile rapper took to his Instagram page to show his gratitude to Big Zulu for bringing him on stage for their performance.

"Thank you to big bro, Big Zulu, for bringing me out last night performing our unreleased song."

Fans erupt at Big Xhosa's performance

Big Xhosa's supporters were amped at the rapper's performance with Big Zulu:

just_brian86 said:

"Big Zulu runs with the principles of putting people on. S/O to Big Xhosa, your time has indeed arrived man, ride on brother."

ayandadaweti_ commented:

"Happy For You King."

teekaysnap responded:

"This song is gonna be big!"

c_livedj posted:

"Well done bruv, you’ve come a long way."

young_e.m_sa added:

"You made it."

melokuhle_20 said:

"This will be indeed a very huge song bro!"

