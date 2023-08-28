Nasty C is about to have a busy few months and we hope he's ready because it's about to be crazy-crazy

The rapper was added to the Hey Neighbour concert and joins the likes of Uncle Waffles and Khalid, who will rock the event's opening day

Nasty is also preparing to go on tour with Cassper Nyovest as well as release his anticipated album in the same month

Nasty C is added to 'Hey Neighbours's opening day lineup and promises a fire performance. Image: Nasty C SA

Source: Facebook

Nasty C was recently enlisted in the star-studded Hey Neighbour event lineup to set the stage ablaze on the concert's opening day on 8 December. The Hell Naw rapper is also gearing up to release his upcoming album on 15 September and embark on a tour with Cassper Nyovest, all in the same month.

Nasty C added to Hey Neighbour lineup

Taking to social media, the Hey Neighbour organisers revealed Nasty C as one of the acts to make an appearance for day 1 on 8 December.

"Nasty C the global superstar is set to bring the fire to the Hood this December - no holds barred! Don’t miss out on his electrifying performance on Day 1 of the Fest!"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Hey Neighbour popped up out of nowhere and quickly because one of the most talked-about festivals, with everyone looking to secure a ticket to the concert. It's a three-day festival and will run from 8 to 10 December.

As fans anticipate seeing Kendrick Lamar and H.E.R. in their element, there's no doubt that Nasty C's addition has supporters dipping into their savings to make a ticket purchase.

Fans react to Nasty C's concert addition

Many fans were excited over Nasty C being added to the Hey Neighbour festival, giving them more reason to attend:

Other fans shared their disappointment over Nasty C being added to the opening-day lineup, saying that he's much better off on Day 2.

Khulaniii said:

"Swop him and Jack Parrow around. Put Jack on Day 1, Nasty opening for Kendrick makes more sense in my opinion."

@GrimmjowDub posted:

"Let’s make a trade deal, Nasty C for Anati?"

_BigSexy commented:

"He made more sense for Day 2 imo."

marthathegoat responded:

"No love for Day 2, would have made sense to have another big hip hop artist with Kendrick!"

katexramz joked:

"People who bought Day 2 passes are punching the air rn, put A-Reece on Day 1 or 3 too!"

beaula_ful responded:

"He should be opening for Kendrick. Hai mara."

okayzinhle posted:

"Day 2 lineup is looking very bad compared to these other days hey."

david_liam_69 added:

"No, why couldn't he be the same day as Kendrick, coz Nasty needs a Kendrick feature?"

Nasty welcomes a baby boy

Briefly News recently reported Nasty C and Sammie Heavens officially being parents to a bouncing baby boy. The couple revealed their pregnancy some months ago and has given Mzansi small details about their journey.

The publication also shared that the high school sweethearts hinted at their son's name and fans tried to piece the clues together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News