Nasty C went on Instagram live with Cassper Nyovest and tried to speak Setswana, but he failed dismally

A clip from the hilarious live session has been making rounds online, and it left South Africans howling with laughter

The two rappers are ready to embark on their joint tour called African Throne World Tour

Nasty C attempted to speak Setswana with rapper Cassper Nyovest during their Instagram live session.

Cassper Nyovest also attempted to speak IsiZulu, but he surprisingly nailed it. Image: @nastycsa, @casspernyovest

Nasty C makes failed attempt at speaking Setswana

In a video shared by @danielmarven, Nasty C stuttered as he tried to express himself in Setswana.

The rapper hails from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, where he grew up speaking IsiZulu.

In the same video, Cassper Nyovest responded to him speaking IsiZulu, and he actually nailed it.

Mzansi floored by hilarious video

While many were impressed by Cassper Nyovests's Zulu, some were not feeling Nasty C's Setswana but gave him kudos for trying.

@CovenantNgobese said:

"Lovely things to watch."

@DRamoraswi said:

"Lol, this is how I sound when I speak Zulu."

@MathumetseMj said:

"I love it. Dude tried, it's lovely, the laughter, happiness."

@SerameSeramem13 said:

"He landed them words though."

Cassper and Nasty gear up for their tour

The rappers held a joint press conference ahead of the African Throne tour on 22 August 2023 in Johannesburg.

The African Tour is a celebration of hip hop turning 50 years old.

Nasty C's manager, Ayanda Ngcobo, spoke candidly about the tour and told Briefly News that they will also work with other artists.

"The African Throne Tour is a concept that both artists intend on continuing into next year. The African Throne is a platform to celebrate hip hop and the artist will be collaborating with other artists in the different regions.

"While on tour, Cassper and Nasty C are planning on recording new music with the other guest artists to release before the end of the year, hopefully."

Nasty C will be releasing an album before tour

Briefly News previously reported that Nasty C will be releasing his much-anticipated album before the African Throne Tour on Friday, 25 August 2023.

The album will consist of 18 songs.

