South African media personality Minnie Dlamini showed off her stunning body on social media

The actress posted a video of herself dressed in a gorgeous dress that hugged her body perfectly

Many netizens compliment how good-looking the star is wearing that dress

Actress Minnie Dlamini stunned in a gorgeous dress. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Even her divorce didn't take away her beauty. Media personality Minnie Dlamini recently had fans gushing over her body.

Minnie Dlamini flaunts her gorgeous body in stunning dress

South African media personality Minnie Dlamini never disappoints when it comes to her flawless beauty and appearance. The reality TV star recently flaunted her stunning body in a beautiful dress that hugged her well.

Quinton Jones's ex-wife Minnie posted the video of herself showing off her body-hugging dress on her Instagram page and wrote:

"That time my stylist could only get this dress two sizes bigger, but I will happily live in delulu land thank you #ShootDay."

Watch the video below:

Fans compliment Minnie's beauty

Her fans and followers complimented the star's beauty and stunning body. See some of the comments below:

enhlembali_ wrote:

"When your fire, there’s no need for it to fit."

kefilwe_mabote said:

"Low key you flexing. That’s the kind of stress I like."

stephythemakeupartist responded:

"The old Minnie is back, with a bang! Danko divorce."

linny_linathi replied:

"Body is bodying."

luthandort complimented:

"What a beautiful dress! You look stunning."

jack_knifedsa commented:

"Your figure is insane."

thatgirlfromrolex mentioned:

"But you honestly look amazing Minz."

saneli_maphathakahle replied:

"Wait is this like being sarcastic, because she lost where. That banging body. Minz definitely picked this body for herself I swear."

Minnie Dlamini will host Miss World SA

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that actress and reality TV star Minnie Dlamini is aggressively making a huge industry comeback, and this time, she's bagged an international pageantry hosting gig.

The former Mzansi Magic's Homeground presenter took to her Instagram to celebrate the announcement made on Metro FM. Peeps and celebville were excited on Minnie's behalf and sent their congratulatory messages to the Showmax star.

