Media personality Minnie Dlamini went on vacation recently, and she stunned her fans when she shared some vacation content

The TV presenter wore a brown and black two-piece swimsuit, showing off her impressive physique

The pictures had many trolls eating their words following the mean and salty comments towards the star

Minnie Dlamini's recent vacation pictures had the internet trolls swallowing their words. The stunner has faced the wrath of trolls in the past, with some saying she tries too hard to get attention. Recently, she proved that she still got it in her latest post.

Minnie Dlamini proves she still got it after sharing her stunning two-piece swimsuit pictures. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini shows off banging body in swimsuit

Multi-talented media personality Minnie Dlamini left little to the imagination when she shared some content from her recent vacation.

The stunner wore a leopard print-like swimsuit from Mayluxe Swimwear that was brown and black.

The pictures showed off Minnie's impressive physique and beauty.

Mzansi left drooling over Minnie

Commenting on @MDNnewss post, South Africans praised Minnie Dlamini, saying she looks gorgeous. The picture had trolls eating their words, as many had trolled Minnie Dlamini in the past.

Dlamino recently trended after the Comedy Centrals's Roast of Minnie Dlamini, where Rasta, the controversial painter, handed over a portrait of her.

Here are some of the comments:

@Dingiswayo:

"At the end we will all agree that she is beautifull."

@Uthando2023:

"She is still beautiful."

@ZandiS1016293:

"Beautiful but still."

@benstills:

"She is so fine."

@liyanamkhize:

"Real bodies matter."

@palesa_enos:

"Woman! You're a natural."

@mbali_mababes:

"Gorgeous. I feel the heat."

@promise_shabangu:

"Absolutely beautiful."

Quinton Jones loses weight after divorce from Minnie Dlamini

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi was stunned after seeing pictures of Quinton Jones.

Minnie Dlamini's ex-husband was recently spotted looking thinner in a video shared on social media, sparking concerns. Jones, known for his privacy, has not publicly addressed rumours surrounding their divorce since their separation announcement. There have been talks that Minnie cheated, but that was never verified.

Despite speculations, Dlamini clarified that she has no intentions of reconciling with Jones, firmly closing that chapter of her life.

Source: Briefly News