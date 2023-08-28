Boity has been slowly getting back into making music again and her fans are excited about her return

The rapper and presenter began her music career five years ago with the release of Wuz Dat featuring Nasty C

Taking to Twitter, Boity looked back on the anniversary of her first single saying it was the best decision she's ever made

Boity Thulo looked back at her debut single 'Wuz Dat' turning 5 and said it was a "huge risk."

Boity's career in the entertainment industry has flourished over the years and she continues to push herself. The award-winning entrepreneur and presenter reflected on releasing her first single, Wuz Dat with Nasty C on its 5th anniversary and said it was a fulfilling decision. As she eases back into the music industry after her hiatus, following her recent back-to-back freestyle releases, fans wonder what she has in store this time.

Boity reflects on Wuz Dat

Responding to a page honouring the anniversary of her first single, Boity had a proud moment as she reflected on how she felt when Wuz Dat dropped.

"One of the best decisions I made. Huge risk but best decision!"

It's safe to say that Boity's entry into the music industry, let alone the hip hop game, took everyone by surprise. Despite being a newbie, Boity had already established a name for herself in the entertainment industry and as she switched, she also grew a fan base in the music industry.

The 018's Finest emcee quickly became one of the most sought-after female rappers in the industry with her flawless Motswako delivery and catchy lyrics.

Fans react to Wuz Dat's 5th anniversary

Though she featured a very skilled lyricist like Nasty C, Boity managed to hold her own and deliver an impressive performance in the song.

Fans shared their thoughts on the post, with some requesting Boity to release more music.

sammychoc said:

"Love all the songs!"

_lelethu_ requested:

"We need more music, Boity."

sibs_gee commented:

"Feels like yesterday, time flies thou. Dope Song that one."

katlego_mapanya responded:

"And it did extremely well mama, and you still dropping great projects, Keep going, Queen!"

Nelly_Dillema posted:

"Great things come to those who wait or risk it."

mduliwabantu added:

"Make another single."

Boity returns to the rap scene

In a recent report, Briefly News covered Boity's return to music where she tested the waters with her Sosh Plata Queenmix. She soon followed up with even more freestyles once she got the green light.

The rapper also caught fire from listeners over the lyrics in her Mbuzi Freestyle Queenmix, where many called them distasteful but she was quick to defend herself.

