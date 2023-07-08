Award-winning rapper Boity Thulo is reminding hip-hop heads about her place in the game

The Rockville actress has been on a freestyling spree, and she just dropped another remix to a K.O song

Boity has stunned her fans and esteemed colleagues with her fire comeback to the music industry

Rapper Boity Thulo is back in the rap game and spitting fire bars that are pleasantly shocking the people of Mzansi.

Boity Thulo remixes K.O's 'Rockabye' into a hot freestyle track. Images:@boity, @kpaparazzi_.

Boity's freestyling rampage with the #QueenMix

The Boity: Own Your Throne reality star added another remix to her #Queen-mix. She dropped a dope freestyling track on Twitter, sampling K.O‘s Rockabye beat, SA Hip Hop Mag reported:

@THOBEJANE_R exclaimed:

"Wanted to comment before I listen, but after listening, my sister you good!"

@Candle_Kerese said:

"Yho!!! We need an album from u!!"

@KitsoDaKit said:

"Boity is holding the game So far 10/10 with her freestyle spree."

The influencer fizzled out of the rap game to focus on other interests. She had recently been focusing on major brand campaigns and taking some time to pamper herself and be with her family.

Boity tests the waters with #SoshPlata and

The rapper announced her comeback on 13 June with an Instagram video where she freestyles one of her favourite tracks:

"I’m back in studio… so I decided to play around with one of my fave tracks, #SoshPlata. "

Her fans' and industry's positive response was a thumbs up to release another AKA remix over a week later on her social media platforms titled Mbuzi Queenstyle:

The track received overwhelmingly positive feedback on her Instagram post. These are some of the praises she received:

@connie_ferguson goated the rapper:

"@boity - Boitumelo! That’s the comment!❤️"

@bonang_m commented:

@nadianakai was left speechless:

@leratokganyago praised:

"Yeses "

@pearlthusi said:

"My girl!!!!!"

Boity announces her comeback to the industry

In another Briefly News report, the gorgeous rapper said she was returning to the music industry.

Her fans are excited about her comeback as they have been begging the Bakae hitmaker, who has been busy with other ventures to drop something.

