Dancing sensation Thato Mokoena is rapidly growing on the small screen as she lands another gig

She will be starring in a new Mzansi Magic series that's set to premiere in July

Her legion of followers is celebrating her climb up the entertainment ladder on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Big Brother Mzansi (BBM) participant Thato Immaculate Mokoena-Mthombeni is taking giant strides in the entertainment industry.

Thato Immaculate has landed an acting gig on Mzansi Magic's Magaeng. Images: @jdart_24. @callherthato

Source: Instagram

The dancing sensation has bagged a role in a new Mzansi Magic series called Magaeng. The show will premiere in July. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted on Twitter:

Thato Immaculate's manifestations coming to fruition

The starlet is currently in a season of answered prayers. She had expressed the desire to be in front of the camera while in Big Brother's house.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Not only did she find romance with BBM finalist Gash1, but she's bagged some impressive entertainment gigs since she was eliminated at the ninth eviction show.

She told DStv after her eviction that she was ready to take the entertainment industry by storm:

“I am ready, prepared, willing and able to be a choreographer and actress. I love the arts and I will continue filming skits for TikTok.”

Successful appearances on the small screen

The multi-talented TikTokker is no stranger to TV productions as she's appeared in a few small movies.

Her biggest acting appearance to date was the role of Nthabiseng Maleka in The River. She announced her debut appearance on Twitter:

The "Immaculates" showered her post with congratulatory messages:

@innomatijane celebrated:

"Halala ngwanna, halala. Nako ena kea haooooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️ fly high!"

@CarmenRabz was won over:

"Ok you just gave me a reason to watch The River again ❤️"

@Cmbulele_Mag said:

"Keep winning my sister, keep winning ❤️❤️"

She bagged another gig with Mzansi Magic's sports magazine show, Homeground, where she trended for her flawless presenting skills.

Her followers posted a snippet of the episode below:

Thato's fans proud of her new gym venture

In another Briefly News report, the avid TikToker opened a new dancing and fitness studio.

Thato is known for her love of dancing and her energetic form. The bold move left her fans incredibly proud of the starlet, which is voraciously cementing her place in the entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News