Imbewu: The Seed will bring lots of drama from Phakade who will start to act out of character but is there a reasonable explanation? Lindiwe throws caution to the wind as she decides to make a risky move with Thabo and Clive. Mira's plotting and scheming reach the next level. Zithulele makes a dire decision. Keep reading Imbewu: The Seed July 2022 teasers.

Lindiwe gets into a sticky situation after playing a dangerous game with Thabo and Clive. Slindile will face a tragic accident. Can she survive, and how will have family handle the devastating results. Zithulele will have to watch his back. Here are Imbewu: The Seed July 2022 teasers for more.

Imbewu: The Seed July 2022 teasers

Imbewu: The Seed's legendary cast will deliver in July 2022. Sebenzile skates on thin ice as she mingles in Phakade's affairs. Zithulele also goes through some drastic changes with his wife, Nokuzola. Who will come out on top when Mira and Shria go head to head?

July 2022 Imbewu: The Seed teasers highlight the trouble looming for everyone from Lindiwe's shenanigans to Slindile's tragic fate. Image: Imgflip/modified by author

1 July 2022, Friday: Episode 1100

Sebenzile sees MaZulu and Phakade drinking her ‘special tea’ together. Sebenzile starts to get alarmed when she sees Phakade gazing into maZulu’s eyes. Mira goes back to the Rampersad house and makes a serious vow of vengeance over Pranav's picture.

4 July 2022, Monday: Episode 1101

Clive nearly catches Lindiwe red-handed with Thabo. Lindo and Thandeka clash with Nomusa who still wants Sheleni kicked out of their housing. Nirupa ignores Shria’s protests against bringing Mira home after hearing about her vulnerable state.

5 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1102

MaZulu no longer feels at ease with Phakade’s flirtations. Sebenzile confesses to doing the unthinkable to Phakade, and kaMadonsela makes it clear her actions will reap dire consequences. Phunyuka swings by Mzwandile's place where his suspicions are proven true. Makhosazana gets a hot slap across his face while at Maluju's house.

6 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1103

Zithulele serves Nokuzola divorce papers. Poppi calls out Lindiwe for playing Thabo like a violin and promises to make Lindiwe pay for her dishonesty.

7 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 1104

Thabo and Clive have a face off and Thabo ends up paying the price. Lindiwe is livid with Poppie and Lindo for double-crossing her. Lindiwe makes an effort to reconcile with Thabo but Poppie thinks it will be to no avail.

Thu Sheleni tries to get Shria to see the other side of her confrontation with Mira when Mira is unable to let things go.

8 July 2022, Friday: Episode 1105

MaZulu is blown away when Phakade admits his feelings. Sebenzile tells Phakade the reason behind his behaviour.

Joythi encourages Mira to remain focused. The family expects an announcement from maZulu and Phakade.

11 July 2022, Friday: Episode 1106

Phakade angrily orders Sebenzile to leave the homestead for having crossed a line. Zithulele loses it on live tv after a reporter insinuates that Nozi's disappearance is his fault as he is involved in shady affairs.

After pretending to be a picture-perfect family with Shria and Nirupa, Mira gets real with Shria that she has not changed from being vengeful.

12 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1107

Lindiwe realises that both her romantic interests are keeping her at a distance and is ignorant that Lindo may be moving on with Clive. Mira tells Nirupa she can’t stand Shria’s evil nature and makes a decision to take off. Sebenzile makes one final frantic pass at Phakade.

13 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1108

Phakade is taken aback by Sebenzile’s last resort. Makhosazane meets with Nomzamo Ndaba, the reporter, to try and make the most of what went down with Zithulele. Everyone besides Lindiwe knows what Lindo is getting into with Clive.

14 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 1109

Things between Zithulele and Sibongile heat up. Phakade looks to get closer to MaZulu. Mira and Shria's clash worsens.

15 July 2022, Friday: Episode 1110

Sibongile creeps out of Zithulele’s room after spending an eventful night together. An experience with a pregnant woman makes Shria question Mira’s pregnancy. Poppie and Nomusa realise that Lindo needs to find a way to stop thinking about Lindiwe. Meanwhile, Lindiwe gets Poppie to take snaps of her in intimate wear.

18 July 2022, Monday: Episode 1111

Thando finds Shria trying to lift Mira's dress as she sleeps. Thando scolds Shria for her unfounded actions. Phakade lets Mzwandile go from what he owes and Mzwandile bids Khanyo farewell. Lindiwe tracks Clive’s side chick.

19 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1112

Zithulele and Sibongile are happy to hold each other. Nkululeko goes for CEO. Khanyo and Mzwandile have their anticipated moment.

20 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1113

Zithulele tells maNdlovu about his relationship with Sibongile. Lindo and Lindiwe have a go at each other in an epic fight.

Thando drops a bombshell for Shria about Mira's pregnancy. Zithulele and Sibongile are involved in a hit and run.

21 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 1114

Slindile is going round in circles and calls Mzwandile who is preoccupied with Khanyo. Zithulele drives Sibongile back home and does the unthinkable to Slindile.

Mira promises Jyothi that she will not give up against Pranav. Shria plans to disturb Mira and lose focus.

'Imbewu: The Seed' also brings a pregnant Mira in cahoots with Dr Wallace, but Shria smells a rat. Image: Facebook/etvImbewu

22 July 2022, Friday: Episode 1115

Mzwandile goes out to search for Slindile but gets a call from a funeral home. Mira attacks Shria for confronting Dr Wallace, and Shria pretends to be harmed when Nirupa sees them.

25 July 2022, Monday: Episode 1116

Guilt consumes Zithulele and Sibongile. Mira and Dr. Wallace scheme about her pregnancy which disappoints Shria. Lindo points fingers at his roommates out of guilt, before coming with Lindiwe for a rendevouz with Clive.

26 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1117

Mzwandile breaks tragic news to Sakhile who is instantly keen on vengeance. Lindiwe and Lindo wake up together without Clive and no cash. Mira's pregnancy news crushes Nirupa

27 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1118

Sakhile cautions Mzwandile that they are determined to discover who is at fault for Slindile’s accident. Phakade tries to assist Mzwandile with arrangements for Slindile’s service. Dr Wallace arranges an infant's body for Shria.

28 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 1119

Nirupa gets rid of Shria's belongings. Lindiwe tells Lindo they will get nothing from their adventure with Clive. Mira requires a hand from Jyothi to deal with Nirupa. Lindo goes face to face with Clive which ends in disaster. Zithulele meets someone who saw the car accident.

29 July 2022, Friday: Episode 1120

Nozinyo threatens Zithulele with what he saw on the night of Slindile's accident. Clive gets rid of Lindiwe and Lindiwe credits Lindo for her bad luck.

Mira uses the powder from Jyothi in a sweetener. Jyothi tells Mira that Nirupa will be driven insane shortly.

What will happen to Imbewu: The Seed cast members in July 2022

Imbewu: The Seed brings family drama and romantic scandals. In July 2022 Phakade will face a troubling dilemma that affect his senses. Lindiwe tries to juggle two men But lands in hot water instead. Be sure to catch Imbewu: The Seed on eTV Monday at 9:30 pm and from 8 April at 9:00pm or watch online.

Phakade

Phakade has a new love interest but are his feelings real after some supernatural interference. Phakade is outraged when he finds out that he is not fully in control of all his faculties after Sebenzile takes an extreme route he does not take kindly to.

'Imbewu: The Seed' will show Phakade's sweeter side when he falls for someone with Sebenzile's nudge. Image: Facebook/etvImbewu

Lindiwe

Lindiwe is a master player when she begins to take chances with Clive. Thabo also serves Lindiwe,and she is unable to stay away from him. Lindiwe will have to face the music when it all comes apart. Lindiwe also gets involved with Lindo, which results in a tricky three-way situation.

'Imbewu: The Seed' crosses the wrong people when Lindo makes her pay for her betrayal. Image: Facebook/etvImbewu

