Actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones has been honoured by the Durban University of Technology with a doctorate following her legendary career

the Thembi Mtshali-Jones is a beloved actress currently on Imbewu: The Seed, and she's been on South Africa's TV screens for five decades and has now earned an honorary doctorate

Thembi took to social media to show her appreciation for the new accolade, and fans celebrated with her

Thembi Mtshali-Jones has been in the South African entertainment industry for over 50 years.

Thembi has theatre experience and has performed in classic shows such as Stokvel, 90 Plein Street and S'gudi S'naysi. The veteran actress's experience finally paid off as the Durban University of Technology officially honoured her as Dr Mtshali-Jones.

Thembi Mtshali-Jones received an honorary doctorate from the Durban University of Technology after a five-decade career on South African TV. Image: Instagram/@mtshalijones

Thembi Mtshali-Jones receives honorary doctorate from Durban University of Technology

According to TimesLIVE, the Durban University of Technology awarded Thembi an honorary doctorate in Visual and Performing Arts.

The actress went to Instagram to share her gratitude. The actress dedicated her award to colleagues who could not receive the same honour. Thembi wrote:

"I accept this not only on my behalf, but also on behalf of many of my peers who have passed on before having the opportunity to be celebrated."

The actress details that it has been five decades since she started acting. Thembi says it feels like a full-circle moment as she receives the honour where she was born in Durban.

The actress said:

"I started my career in the early 70's and I had no idea that even after five decades I would still be standing strong and still doing what I love."

The legend is also grateful to all who have been part of her journey.

Celebrities congratulate Thembi Mtshali-Jones

Thembi's industry peers congratulated the actress on her latest win.

Generations actress Manaka Ranaka commented:

"Dr. Mtshali Jones. Congratulations Ma."

Actress Enhle Mbali commented:

"A huge congratulations, mama."

Lusanda Mbane, who is also on Imbewu: The Seed, added:

"Yaaaaassss Mama!!! It’s DR Mtshali-Jones to us!"

Fans show Thembi Mtshali-Jones some love

Fans of the actress were ecstatic as many thought the award was well deserved. Supporters have already started referring to Thembi with her new title.

@dut_official1 commented:

"We are not only star struck but very honoured to have you mama. Keep on being the greatest and we will keep on cheering for you and your achievements. Dr Mtshali-jones wethu!"

@mangxambabongiwe added:

"You deserve it, Mama Mtshali-Jones!"

@sandile_vernon_dlamini commented:

"Congratulations, Dr Mtshali-Jones."

