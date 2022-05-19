The new season of The River has premiered and their viewers are enjoying the new storyline and the epic scenes they've seen so far

The creators of the telenovela also introduced a new family of criminals in the new season that has already started pulling bank heists

The soapie's fans took to social media to praise actor Lawrence Maleka for slaying the character of Zolani since the new season started

The River is trending on social media. The telenovela's new season has premiered and Mzansi is here for it.

Sindi Dlathu and Lawrence Maleka play leading roles in 'The River'. Image: @sindi_dlathu, @sirlawrencemaleka

Source: Instagram

The new storyline has got the viewers hooked. The fans of the show took to social media to discuss some of the epic scenes following the latest episode of the show.

The creators of the soapie introduced a new family of bank robbers, the Hlophes. They've already started shaking things up by pulling an epic heist.

The viewers of the show also took to Twitter to praise actor Lawrence Maleka for slaying his role of Zolani in the new season.

@Simzbabyza wrote:

"That season 5 first episode ruined this for us now we all know Emma won’t die and Mabutho."

@GosegoSedikelo said:

"Zolani and Emma, yoooh ha.a. I'm in tears sabo serious. Lawrence and Lunathi have been doing the most to this storyline, they deserve their flowers."

@sekete_busisiwe commented:

"Bathong @Lawrence_Maleka is one of the best actors of all times, give the man a bells."

@TumiMakoti wrote:

"The River. Hands down, the best thing SA has to offer there by TV."

@MrsNoma said:

"APPRECIATION TWEET: Lawrence Maleka is killing his role as Zolani on #TheRiver1Magic. I honestly didn’t expect that level of emotions from Zolani… I dropped a tear or two… absolutely loved that level of vulnerability."

@Nali_yaPau added:

"Episode 74 of #TheRiver1Magic - WTF was that? Who is that? That intro was fire though. This robbery reminds me of the one Mabutho & co. pulled off (minus the bombing)."

Source: Briefly News