The stunning TV presenter rubbed many in Mzansi up the wrong way when she compared the Minister of Arts and Culture's flag to the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty

The veteran sports presenter told Penny and Mthethwa that those are not flags and pointed out that the country's economy is struggling hence he's against the project

Robert Marawa is being praised for "sorting" out Penny Lebyane. Penny took to social media earlier on Wednesday, 18 May and defended Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Robert Marawa was applauded for “sorting” out Penny Lebyane after she defended Nathi Mthethwa’s R22m flag project. Image: @robert_marawa, @nathimthethwa_sa, @pennylebyane

The country and most celebs were up in arms after Mthethwa went on national TV and defended his department's R22 million South African flag project.

Penny took to her timeline and took a jab at the likes of Bonang Matheba for slamming the minister. The former Metro FM star even compared the multi-million rand flag to the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty.

The veteran sports presenter took to her comment section on Twitter and fetched her for her remarks on Mthethwa's project. Robert Marawa wrote:

"They were NOT flags!! They were NOT vanity projects in a struggling economy of mass youth unemployment caused by a thieving government!!"

Social media users praised the TV host for dealing precisely with Penny. They shared that not many celebs are brave enough to take on government officials online.

@Harry_shuf said:

"Robert Marawa knows the struggle of young unemployed South Africans, not all the celebrities can write what he wrote on Twitter. Thank you Robert. You are one of us."

@Thembisile_Q wrote:

"Robert Marawa sorted her out fast fast."

@MansOpinions commented:

"What, Robert Marawa single handedly stood up for SA youth and knocked some sense into these empty headed celebs, schooled them about their county's economic state."

@Ta_Fitty said:

"Robert Marawa dealt with Penny."

@GuluvaYaseJozi added:

"Robert Marawa is always bringing concrete facts, he is not loud but his reasoning capacity is on par!"

