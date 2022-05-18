Vocal politician Mmusi Maimane took to Twitter to post a photo of a statue of South Africa’s first democratic president, Nelson Mandela

In his post, he questions how much the three-legged structure cost to which many South African online responded with humour

It is reported that the figure was built in Kimberley, Northern Cape is said to cost a hefty R10 million

South African politician, Mmusi Maimane shared an image of a statue of South Africa’s first democratic president, Nelson Mandela.

The structure stands on three legs holding up a cut-out of Madiba, in the middle of what looks like a park or sports ground.

Mmusi Maimane was not impressed with a statue of the late Nelson Mandela said to be in Kimberley. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images, GULSHAN KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

The unimpressed former DA leader captioned his Twitter post:

@MmusiMaimane

“How much was this?”

According to Opera News, the three-legged pole statue is situated in Kimberely of the Northern Cape province and was said to cost a staggering R10 million.

“It took Sol Plaatjie local municipality 3 years to complete this project and it was finally completed in 2018. The statue was a special tribute to the late struggle icon Nelson Mandela on his 100th birthday on 18 July 2018.”

In true Mzansi fashion, netizens shared the witty remarks on the expensive monument in response to Maimane’s tweet:

@mrsbaard said:

“Apparently R10 million..in Kimberly Galeshewe.”

@TshwaneMatsei remarked:

“Leventy leven taozen.”

@ReseGo_TonG commented:

“Why do they go through the trouble anymore?? Might as well just transfer the money from the municipal account to their personal accounts, they won't get arrested or anything mos.”

@realyapha reacted:

“Is this real? I honestly thought it was just some photoshopped exaggeration to make a point.”

