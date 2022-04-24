Retired television anchor Noxolo Grootboom has been given an honorary doctorate in philosophy from Nelson Mandela University

Grootboom retired last year following a 27-year-long career in journalism and her contribution to journalism and language has been acknowledged with the honorary degree

She has also received a doctorate from Rhodes University, she was conferred a degree of Doctor of Letters

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Retired television anchor Noxolo Grootboom has been given an honorary doctorate in philosophy from Nelson Mandela University for her contribution to journalism and language.

Grootboom retired last year following a 27-year-long career in journalism. She was given the doctorate in acknowledgement of her amazing career and contribution to the IsiXhosa language.

Noxolo Grootboom has been conferred with her second honorary doctorate. Photo credit: @HulisaniRavele

Source: Twitter

She has also received a doctorate from Rhodes University, she was conferred a degree of Doctor of Letters according to News24.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Grootboom was born in Lady Frere in the Eastern Cape on 8 October 1960, in 1981 she moved to Soweto where she studied at a computer academy and took up a position at the SABC as a typist.

An opportunity came knocking in 1990 when she was to read a news bulletin in place of the late news anchor Mam' Thandi Mesetywa.

She did such a good job that the broadcaster asked her to continue as an anchor on the isiXhosa news.

Class of 2021 stand up: 5 celebs who graduated from uni with degrees this year

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Getting a higher education in South Africa is no small feat. So when someone is finally considered a degree holder, whether they are a celebrity or not, there is much cause to celebrate the rare honour.

This year, five Mzansi celebrities inspired many by sharing their tertiary schooling triumphs. Those bright minds honoured their hard work with their motivational social media posts, so it is only fit to shine a light on them once again.

Shudufhadzo Musida

The country’s gorgeous former Miss SA proved that she is much more than just a beautiful face when she revealed her scholarly status. Shudu excitedly proclaimed that she was an honours graduate months before she walked the Wits stage earlier this year.

Source: Briefly News