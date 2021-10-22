Rhodes University has announced they will be honouring legendary newsreader Noxolo Grootboom with a doctorate degree

The Eastern Cape-based varsity will confer on Noxolo a Doctor of Letters (D Litt) (honoris causa) next week

Grootboom spent 37 years at the SABC where she began as a typist and eventually became a news anchor specialising in isiXhosa

Rhodes University is set to honour the famous isiXhosa newsreader Noxolo Grootboom with a Doctor of Letter. According to a statement released by the Eastern Cape-based varsity, Grootboom will receive the degree of Doctor of Letters (D Litt) (honoris causa).

Based in the town of Makanda, formerly known as Grahamstown, the varsity will hold its second virtual graduation ceremony for PhD and Master's students next week.

Grootboom decide to hang up her microphone in March this year and will always be recognised for her contribution to the isiXhosa language. She delivered quality work during her long stint at the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

Also dubbed a legend of the airwaves, she built her name by using the ‘Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya’ closing remark. The legend worked for the public broadcaster for 37 years and remains one of the most celebrated news anchors and readers.

Rhodes University is set to honour news legend Noxolo Grootboom with a doctorate degree. Image: @TembisaMdoda/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Noxolo Grootboom is speechless and remains humble

Grootboom ran out of words to convey her gratitude, saying she feels speechless to be recognised by one of Mzansi’s finest higher education institutions. She stated that each event of her life has been a valuable lesson.

The Ekurhuleni-based news veteran made it clear that she never had enough opportunities to further her education. She told the university website:

EWN carried the same details on this big and inspiring story, saying that Noxolo will receive her degree on October 29. She launched her journalism career at the Auckland Park-based broadcaster in 1983 as a typist.

South African social media users are reacting to the news

The post reads:

@Hilton8282 said:

“What is the point of doing that now that she's retired? Where they have been all along to honour her during those trying times?”

@Hunadi2146 said:

“I think most people started to respect her after retirement.”

@Gwele_Zola said:

“That would be a good idea.”

@Katlego4Ever said:

“Queen! Truly deserving.”

@Thestrpeople said:

“Long overdue!”

