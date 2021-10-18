27-Year-old Sanelisiwe Zwane is now an entrepreneur after opening her own guesthouse located in Vereeniging

Named Sinesan Guesthouse, it boasts a garden, swimming pool, lapa and entertainment area

Popular social media page, Kasi Economy Group, shared the good news with its followers and Mzansi is sending her messages of congrats

The Kasi Economy Group, which celebrates black excellence, has shared a story on their Twitter page about a young inspiring woman who is taking big strides in her life.

Sanelisiwe stands by her recently opened guesthouse with a vibrant smile on her face. Image: Kasi Economy Group/Twitter

In the post, the group celebrates the young lady who opened her own guesthouse by saying:

"Congrats to Sanelisiwe Zwane (27) on opening her guesthouse - Sinesan Guesthouse in the Vereeniging area."

In less than a day, the post has received close to 3 000 likes and almost 600 retweets, with numbers increasing by the minute. The people of Mzansi are impressed with Sanelisiwe and some had the following to say:

@JackNingi:

"This fills my heart with joy and pride, wishing her all the best. If I ever find myself in that part of the world, I will certainly stay there. We need more content like this than a timeline full of naked women."

@skinnypants3000:

"Impressive."

@MofokengCalvin:

"That’s beautiful."

@Tumi44349421:

"It's a very beautiful place I must say, but that guy who welcomes guests ai naah."

Female entrepreneur now earns 5 figures in less than 6 months of business: #Boss

In other news, Briefly News previously reported on a local entrepreneur who has Mzansi shook after sharing that she now makes five figures in less than six months of business. The beautician specialises in applying lash extensions and has clearly been working super hard to secure the bag.

Heading online, @hoydiie shared the news of her success in a cute and simple tweet.

"Can’t believe I’m a 5 figure earner already and my business has been running for less than 6 months," she captioned the post.

Mzansi was certainly impressed by the young black woman making a way for herself. The hustler is not only stunning but clearly has some real business sense too and South Africans were left really inspired by her post.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

@justrefentse said:

"Black girl magic!"

@Imanindaba said:

"Commmmmmmon mammmmmmi. Let's see that 6 figure tweet by December."

@philxsxnde said:

"You an inspiration. Keep up the good work and may good things come to you on a personal and business level."

@PickleR24844089 said:

"Congrats babes. You deserve it."

