Preparations for Amapiano's biggest night are underway and the host for the exciting red carpet moments has been revealed

Zanele Potelwa will be taking a break from her 5fm and Selimathunzi duties to welcome Mzansi's Yanos royalty to the awards

This is the very first Amapiano award ceremony after the genre has taken South Africa and the world by a storm

The biggest music genre in Mzansi will be honouring their finest performers and producers in just a few days. Radio personality Zanele Potelwa has been appointed as the official red carpet host for the evening and peeps are here for it.

Zanele Potelwa will be welcoming Mzansi's Amapiano stars as she hosts the red carpet. Image: @zanelepotelwa

Source: Instagram

OKMzansi reports that Zanele Potelwa has landed herself yet another prestigious hosting gig. The radio host will be ushering some of South Ah's legendary Amapiano stars through the red carpet as they arrive at the first every Amapiano Awards.

Zanele, who has hosted other events such as the SAMA's and Global Citizen, shared the exciting news with her followers on her Twitter

Peeps were just as excited about the news as she was and took to the comments to let her know just how proud they were.

@coolest_court wrote:

"This is the kind of content I’m here for, congratulations my love."

@Karabo_Ntshweng added:

"Yassssss partying, you gonna kill it my babe."

