A husband wasted no time sharing his wife's accomplishment by posting a tweet about her recent graduation

The husband shared stunning pics of his wife and their kids as they celebrated her special day

Mzansi can't stop complimenting the family on how beautiful they are and the post has received big attention with over 2 000 likes

A proud husband couldn't contain his excitement and announced to his Twitter followers that his wife has graduated. The post has received major love from Mzansi with over 2 000 likes and over 70 retweets.

It's a family affair as this mom celebrates her graduation. Image: @OzzieMthembu/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the post, the husband, who goes by the Twitter handle, @OzzieMthembu, said:

"Beautiful weekend it was, madam of the house ubethweswa iziqu zakhe and we showed up for celebration as always."

Take a look for yourself:

The people of Mzansi have nothing but praise for the beautiful family and some are obsessed over the mom's fashion-forward hairstyle.

Let's dive into the comments:

@gcwaninisbewu:

"Congratulations to the madam. Can you please ask her to DM me details of her hairstylist. She is gorgeous."

@Lungi_Gabi:

"Well done girl!!I love your hairstyle, how did you do it?"

@RagelRose04:

"Beautiful family, may you stay together forever."

@GanyazaPrimrose:

"Congratulations madam.. you guys are such a beautiful family."

@Ziya_Faniso:

"Fourth frame blows my mind, congratulations to the queen. May God bless y'all."

@LenhleDube:

"Congratulations. You have such a beautiful family."

