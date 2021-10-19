Gigi Lamayne Says She's Done with SA Hip Hop: "It's Toxic in Its Own Ways"

Gigi Lamayne has shared that she's done with Mzansi hip-hop and now wants to experiment with other genres

The rapper has taken to social media to share some of the reasons she is leaving the rap game she has been part of since becoming a professional recording artist

The media personality shook many when she announced her exit from local hip-hop during a recent interview on Kaya FM

Gigi Lamayne has revealed that she's leaving Mzansi hip-hop. The rapper surprised many when she made the announcement during her recent interview on Kaya FM recently.

The star took to social media on Tuesday, 19 October to clarify what she said during the interview that left many of her fans shook. Her surprising revelation comes just months after she dropped her rap album, Mermaids and Stuff.

Taking to Instagram, Gigi confirmed that she's leaving the local hip-hop scene and "its conventional ways of doing things". She said she's now focusing on experimenting with other genres because hip-hop is "toxic in its own ways".

In a video she posted, she added that she's currently in studio with other artists from other genres. She further said:

"I want to expand beyond just being a rapper."

According to SAHipHopMag, Gigi said she needed a bigger challenge in her music career, hence she is leaving hip-hop. Other rappers such as Cassper Nyovest, Reason and Focalistic have also switched from hip-hop to Amapiano.

Gigi's fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her decision. Check out some of their comments below:

kay_se.aya said:

"Wishing you all the best."

khensani_malinga wrote:

"Do you mama."

smilefuyego wrote:

"All the best for your future endeavours. The future is exciting."

blvck_phoenix21 commented:

"No matter what you do, I'll always support you."

ronaldo_nkosinathi said:

"Be Kamo Mphela's opponent. KOKOTA LE PIANO OUS GIGI LEAVE HIP HOP."

thewavyoutlet added:

"Do your thing."

Cassper Nyovest throws shade at Reason for jumping on Amapiano bandwagon

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest threw a bit of shade in the direction of rapper Reason. Mufasa roasted the musician after he decided to jump on the Amapiano bandwagon. The Amademoni hitmaker took to social media to react to a tweep who reminded him how Reason called Cass out when he decided to become an Amapiano artist.

The successful-musician-turned-businessman took to Twitter on Wednesday, 21 July to hilariously suggest that Reason is his biggest fan. Along with a laughing emoji, Cass replied to the fan:

"Like dawg... This should show you that it's all admiration at the end of the day. Haters are actually your biggest fans, they just wish it wasn't you."

