Idols SA judge Somizi is lifting up his friend, Miss Lira in prayer as she continues to recover from a serious stroke

The 43-year-old vocalist collapsed while performing in Germany and celebrity friends, including Somsom, have been sending out their 'get well soon' messages ever since

Mzansi joined in the prayers with one person sharing that she would so desperately like to see Lira get better and sing again

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is still dealing with the difficult news of Miss Lira's hospitalisation, heading to his Instagram account to pay tribute to the world-famous singer.

Lira, real name Lerato Molapo, was hospitalised this week after suffering a stroke while performing in Germany and the news has sent shockwaves through the entire entertainment industry.

Sending out a prayer as he paid homage to the singer, Somgaga shared a touching clip of Lira performing her hit song, Let There Be Light. It seems the Idols SA judge found comfort in the song, which speaks of finding light in troubling times.

"Our thoughts and prayers can make a huge difference. I ask of you to keep her in our prayers. I know she is gonna come out triumphant. We love you, Lira," Somizi captioned the heartfelt post.

Mzansi's prayer warriors soon gathered in Somizi's comments section, wishing Miss Lira a very speedy recovery. Check out some of the loving messages below:

kelz_041 said:

"We lift her in prayer….Every spirit hindering her perfect healing is destroyed by the name and blood of Jesus Christ. She is healed!!!!"

nosie_samente said:

"We are praying with you Som."

mandyqueeny said:

"May God give her a speedy recovery we still want to hear her voice again."

