Londie London's man, Hlubi Nkosi, is allegedly planning on taking the lady he has allegedly impregnated as his second wife

The Real Housewives of Durban star's name is trending high on social media as South Africans continue to discuss her private life

The singer's boo has apparently been seeing Phumla M for two years and now plans to tie the knot with her, reports entertainment blogger Musa Khawula

Londie London is trending for all the wrong reasons. The stunning singer's hubby has allegedly gotten another lady pregnant.

The heavily pregnant reality TV star has even reportedly moved out of her Hillcrest home in KwaZulu-Natal. Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared the news on his timeline.

Taking to Twitter, Musa revealed that Hlubi Nkosi is allegedly planning to take Phumla M as his second wife after apparently expecting a baby with her.

ZAlebs reports that The Real Housewives of Durban star's boo has been dating Phumla for two years. Social media users took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on Londie London's situation.

@Punchu_Pie wrote:

"I also wish Donovan could've asked Mabusi what she meant when she said she knows Londie's hubby from the streets. Mabusi had to spill on this one!"

@AkhaniSmith commented:

"And Mabusi's theory of knowing Londie's husband from the 'streets' is proven. Allegedly Londie London's fiance is planning on taking the mystery lady he has allegedly impregnated as his second wife!"

@Mpho_YourKing said:

"When Nonku said 'all men cheat' she was right and even those women knew it. Annie even admitted that her husband used to cheat, now Londie is seeing dust."

@Zizipho_Majama wrote:

"Y’all give marriage too much credit. You do know you can be married and lonely, have kids in the wedlock and raise them alone? Marriage guarantees nothing. A man will do what he wants. Marriage adds another layer of stress nje."

@Sgodorizer added:

"Consequences of chasing rich men, the demand for rich men in SA is at it's all time high. The demand for rich guys in today's social media influenced lifestyle is far greater than the available rich men so Rich guys can change "IT" girls like underwear cause they're in high demand."

Londie London shows off R1.8 million car

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London is living a soft life. The stunner took to social media recently to show off her new R1.8 million whip.

The singer posted a clip of herself arriving at the dealership in Umhlanga, north of Durban to collect the Mercedes-Benz V300d on Sunday, 20 February. The media personality arrived in her G-Wagon at the dealership.

In the video she posted on Instagram, Londie's two lux whip can be seen leaving the dealership towards the end of the video. Man, she's really about that reality TV star life!

