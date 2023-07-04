DJ Lamiez Holworthy showed off her impressive dancing skills in a video that has gone viral on social media

The new mother who was in Durban for the Hollywoodbets Durban July also had a few shows lined up in the city

A video shared by famous entertainment blogger Musa Khawula of the star performing at a popular club has left the streets divided

Lamiez Holworthy is undoubtedly one of the most loved female DJs in South Africa. The star who recently welcomed her first son with rapper Khuli Chana has also been serving body goals.

Lamiez Holworthy's viral dance video has caused a stir online. Image: @lamiez_holworthy and Twitter

Video of Lamiez Holworthy grooving gets mixed reactions from Mzansi

Popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula has been keeping his followers updated on everything that took place during the Hollywoodbets Durban July and the other events that took place over the busy weekend.

Among the videos share was a short clip of popular DJ and media personality DJ Lamiez Holworthy who was booked to perform at Max's Lifestyle Village in Umlazi. The viral video shows the mother of one who was rocking a figure-hugging black and white two-piece showing off her dance moves.

Musa Khawula's fans react to viral video of DJ Lamiez Holworthy dancing

The video received mixed reactions from social media users. Some said the stunner slayed the dance moves while others had different opinions.

@TonyHlongwane said:

"We need to be honest about her dance moves."

@SdonaG added:

"Isn’t she supposed to be breastfeeding? "

@GeneralDonjulio noted:

"Where’s khuli Chana! Yazi kodwa we bring things to our surnames lol even ancestors bamangele what’s going on la. Hai ngeke mfethu! This is pure definition of a woman who doesn’t sleep at home and party all night while you home babysitting kids lmao "

@Pushca_SA noted:

"She can't dance yena shames uma singa khuluma ivaar but I love her."

