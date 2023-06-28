DJ Lamiez Holworthy and her husband Khuli Chana are undoubtedly one of Mzansi's favourite celebrity couples

The new parents who are always flaunting each other on their social media pages also showed Mzansi that they know how to groove

A video of the pair vibing to the popular amapiano song Hamba Wena impressed many TikTok users

DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana are a total vibe. The cute couple who recently welcomed their first son together Leano Zion shared a cute video on social media.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana's dance video has gone viral on social media. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana show off their amapiano moves

Social media has allowed many people to get a closer look at some of their favourite celebrities' private lives. many fans are still glued to DJ Lamiez Holworthy's pages to get content about her bundle of joy Leano Zion.

Lamiez has been sharing adorable content. According to News24, she recently posted snaps of her son's face for the first time.

In addition to content about her baby boy, the new mom also shares videos of her outings with her husband, rapper Khuli Chana. The couple proved once again why they are one of Mzansi's favourite celebrity couples when they posted a video while clubbing.

The now-viral TikTok video shows Lamiez vibing to the amapiano hit Hamba Wena on the dance floor while the Prada rapper was hyping her in the background.

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana's dance video impresses Mzansi

Fans love Lamiez Holworthy and her man. Many took to the comments section to reveal that they look up to the couple.

@gladys_matewe said:

"This is how I wanna be with my man"

@Khulekani Ncapai commented:

"Khuli knows he can’t dance so he just hypes you up. Love is just beautiful man.❤️"

@lesedi.rx noted:

"If it isn’t like this, I don’t want it."

@user433634999797 added:

"That's why they say marry your type.....ayeye....Bona couple goals"

@Cheray-KhanyaLynn wrote:

"Lameez The day I meet this woman.. My Love 4 her❤️"

@Careteawear00 said:

"Bathi “Marry your type. Your best friend “ "

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana launch House of Khuli & Lamiez App in partnership with Celebrity Connect App

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana's fans are in for a treat after the celebrity couple launched an app to give them a sneak peek at their glamorous lives.

According to TshisaLIVE, Lamiez and Khuli's app is called House Of Khuli & Lamiez. The app has been launched in partnership with the Celebrity Connect App and sponsored by Vodacom.

