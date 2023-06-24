Kelly Khumalo took to her Instagram to show fans what she has been up to lately, and it was heartwarming to see

The songbird was radiant as she captured some pictures with her two daughters, including Thingo

Supporters of Kelly Khumalo commented that they wanted to see more of her activities with her family

The star of Life with Kelly Khumalo provided a glimpse into her personal life. The controversial artist posted on social media and garnered attention from her fans.

Kelly Khumalo posted an Instagram, and people insisted that they wanted to see more of her family.

Source: Instagram

Online users were captivated to see Kelly Khumalo adjusting well to the new addition to her family. Many people were curious to know more since she confirmed giving birth to a daughter in 2023

Kelly Khumalo's fans are missing her reality show

Zulu songstress Kelly Khumalo shared a picture of herself standing next to a baby stroller. Kelly recently welcomed her third child and admitted that her main focus these days is mothering.

See the post below to witness her spending time with her older daughter, whose father is the late Senzo Meyiwa:

Fans of Kelly Khumalo on Instagram eagerly await more parenting content

Many South Africans love to get a look into the celebrity lives of their faves. Supporters of Kelly Khumalo commented that they couldn't wait for Season 4 of Life with Kelly.

nelly_the_boss_lady wrote:

"I can't wait for the young one to grow up so that she/he can be able to smack aboThingo nabo Christianwhen they start to cause trouble for you, I can sense that...I BET YOU!"

michelle.maphanga commented:

"Motherhood suits you...you are so beautiful."

gailymoloi added:

"Motherhood is thee hood to be in. Beauty galore."

kutloano_seane said:

"I would still love to see this part on 'Life with Kelly Khumalo'.

official_quinanez gushed:

"Motherhood, it's suit you maKhumalo."

