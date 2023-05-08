Kelly Khumalo has confirmed the birth of her third child, a baby girl, who was born in April

The South African singer shared photos of herself holding her baby in a car seat on Instagram but did not reveal her name or show her face

Congratulatory messages have flooded in from fans and celebrities alike, welcoming the newest addition to Khumalo's family

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kelly Khumalo has confirmed the arrival of her newborn child, a baby girl. Images: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

South African singer Kelly Khumalo has confirmed the arrival of her third child after reports emerged that she gave birth to a baby girl in April.

Khumalo shared images of herself on Instagram holding a car seat with her baby in it but concealed the newborn's face and has not revealed her name either.

Kelly wrote:

"What’s good? #NunaExperience "

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Khumalo is the mother of three children, including her firstborn son Christian from her relationship with Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye and her daughter Thingo from her relationship with the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa. Her third child was allegedly fathered by former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mthokozisi Yende.

Congratulations poured in from fans and celebs as welcomed her baby girl to the world.

@basetsanakumalo said:

"Congratulations Skwiza sam’ may your bundle of joy bring you endless days of pure bliss."

@tumiwmj said:

"I really hope we have a “Life with Kelly Khumalo” Season 4 !! Soon ❤️❤️"

@manakaranaka said:

"Hey Mama. "

@velithebosslady said:

"Kwande. Siyakwamukela mzukulu. ❤️"

@msah2c said:

"Congratulations my sis❤️"

@tawandausher said:

"Aww can’t wait to meet my family ❤️"

nuna_southafrica said:

"Warmest congratulations Kelly on the arrival of your baby! with love from the Nuna team. "

@yenziey_khumalo said:

"Congratulations Sisters."

@djhappygalsa said:

"Congratulations sthandwa Sami ❤️❤️"

Kelly Khumalo says she’s no longer triggered by haters in trending video, the singer claims: “All I have is peace”

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that Kelly said she's no longer triggered by haters.

Kelly Khumalo has taken to her timeline to share that she's no longer triggered by the hate she received on social media. The singer has been through the most since her second baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa, was gunned down at her home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News