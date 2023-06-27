Dr Musa Mthombeni and his beautiful wife, Liesl Mthombeni, are celebrating a major milestone in their relationship

The former YoTV presenter headed to his Instagram page to pen an emotional and lengthy message to celebrate their second engagement anniversary

Social media users have expressed that they love how Dr Musa loves the former Miss South Africa loudly

Dr Musa Mthombeni is head over heels in love with his beautiful wife Liesl and he can't hide it. The star has been lauded for always expressing his love for Liesl on social media.

Dr Musa Mthombeni marked his engagement anniversary with a sweet post to Liesl. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa Mthombeni marks engagement anniversary with sweet message and cute pictures

Anyone who follows Dr Musa Mthombeni knows how much he adores his wife. According to The South African, the sweet couple's marriage is making fans believe in love again.

Many fans expressed that they love the couple and anyone who is not inspired by how the media personality flaunts his wife comes from a toxic family.

Taking to his Instagram page on 27 June 2023, Dr Musa celebrated another major milestone in their relationship. He revealed that this is the day he asked Liesl to marry him, and she said "Yes".

Dr Musa posted throwback pictures of the day he flew his wife in a helicopter before proposing. He also wrote a lengthy sweet, and hilarious caption to mark the day. Part of the post read:

"Today an angel was born.. not really but we got engaged on this day 2 years ago let me take you through the pictures…"

Dr Musa Mthombeni's fans impressed with his love for Liesl

The Mthombenis make South Africans believe in love again. The couple's followers headed to Dr Musa's comments section with sweet reactions to his post.

@sandileselemi said:

"Such a beautiful journey you’ve taken us through… testament to the beautiful journey of love that you guys are travelling together… Do not tire in celebrating each other. There’s lots of people that feed off failed relationships but I pray that you continue to prove them wrong everyday not in response to their hate but more in response to the love that you guys have for each other. Keep on inspiring us and celebrating love each and every day… Happy engagement day anniversary to both of you ❣️❣️"

@shazz_sibbs added:

"Just confirmed,you are the kings of captions."

@cannes_bloom wrote:

"Keep making us believe that true love will always win! ❤️✨"

@helley_b noted:

"I’m not even halfway through the report argh I hate you."

@lady.o.kwire commented:

"You are such a romantic young man, keep up the good work of caring for your wife, don't take her for granted ever "

