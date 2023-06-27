Nota Baloyi caused a social media stir with a heartfelt birthday message to his estranged wife, Berita, acknowledging the weight he carries on his own shoulders

Despite the absence of promised love and adoration, Baloyi emphasised his commitment to upholding vows and letting his actions speak louder than words

The tweet sparked speculation and debate among followers, highlighting the complex nature of their relationship and the emotional impact it has had on Baloyi

Nota Baloyi penned an emotional birthday message to Berita. Images: @lavidanota @beritaafrosoul

Source: Twitter

Contentious Mzansi music executive, Nota Baloyi, recently caused a stir on social media with a poignant message to his estranged wife, Berita, on her birthday.

Nota Baloyi wrote a sweet message to his ex-wife Berita

In a tweet accompanied by a mix of vulnerability and determination, Baloyi revealed the weight he carries on his shoulders without any assistance, while acknowledging the absence of the unwavering love and adoration promised to him.

Despite the shortcomings in their relationship, he stressed his dedication to upholding vows and allowing his actions to speak louder than words.

Nota tweeted:

"I still carry the weight of the world on my shoulders without any help… Though you failed to show me the unwavering love & adoration you promised I hope you see that I don’t break my promises. I honour vows & continue to let my actions speak louder than words Happy Birthday!"

The birthday wish caused a stir online

The heartfelt birthday wish sparked speculation and debate among followers, shedding light on the intricate nature of their connection.

@Untreprenegro

"Ngl it’s only niggas who really be in love… Hear me out, when we cheat we don't do it for revenge or to hurt the one we are with…we never really get over our exes cause once you love someone you love them."

@TooLitooo said:

"Kodwa Nota the weight of the world iyakusinda dawg.. and u make it harder for the ones that really are."

@AFrekadele said:

"She finally realised that God will not be blessing you with wisdom.

@Gazi_underscore said:

"Amsekho lomuntu weh Nhlamulo, yena shiyile nice words only and left. Futhi quoted Lusaseni and said "Ubom abumanga.." Harrde boy"

