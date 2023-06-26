A young South African woman took to social media to share a video of how she got her beautiful face

In the clip, she is seen looking pretty with a doek as she details how she was in the front of the line when God handed out faces

Although some netizens weren't as convinced, many others showered the stunner with love in the comments section

A beautiful woman took to social media to show off her pretty face.

Woman confidently flaunts her pretty face

A video posted on TikTok by Koketso Mokwele (@koketso_mokwele) shows her looking beautiful before the camera as she explains that she woke up early and was in the front of the line when God handed out faces.

According to VeryWell Mind, high self-esteem is not just liking yourself but generally affording yourself love, value, dignity, and respect, too. Positive self-esteem also means believing in your capability (to learn, achieve, and contribute to the world).

This queen has all the self-esteem and confidence and we love to see it!

Netizens agree with woman's statement

Beauty can be thought of as a combination of qualities, such as confidence, poise, joy, patience, truthfulness, kindness, persistence, and loyalty, according to Comestic Injectables.

Although there were a few negative comments from some haters here and there, many netizens agreed with the woman's statement, saying she was indeed highly favoured when Goad was "handing out faces".

Pearlsambo_14 wrote:

"No lies detected ."

king Sweii said:

"Kgante modimo ke makeup matsatsi aa?"

ntokozoe54 reacted:

"Muhle ke lomuntu ."

kgalaneo said:

"We can't even get mad coz it's true."

Serenity wrote:

"I was still in the line for Nyash, when I got to the faces department, God was tired."

talenthlongwane commented:

"Wavuka ngempela Dali! ."

Trevor Junior Jones reacted:

"What about the body? And brain? Did you get those."

kamokeeme replied:

"Umuhle ngempela."

